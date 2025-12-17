Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gave the Bawku Mediation Report to President Mahama at the Jubilee House at a united gathering of government officials and key stakeholders

The revered Asantehene wore a kente with symbols which sent a message of peace and unity even before he addressed the gathering and handed his report over

Many who got to know the meaning of the symbols in his cloth commented and applauded Otumfuo for showing leadership and wisdom

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, presented the Bawku Mediation Report to President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The revered traditional ruler wore a cloth adorned with visual symbols known in the Akan language as Adinkra. These symbols represent concepts, proverbs, and aphorisms.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II wears a cloth that depicts unity and peace as he presents the Bawku Mediation Report to President Mahama. Photo credit: Manhyia Palace

The Asantehene’s cloth bore two Akan symbols. One was the Bi Nka Bi symbol, painted in white. The second was a golden porcupine standing on a stool.

In a post on X, @Asante_nation explained that 'bi nka bi' literally means “no one should bite the other.” It added that the symbol signifies peace, unity, harmony, forgiveness, and fairness.

“Often depicted as two fish or crocodiles biting each other’s tails, 'bi nka bi' is a timeless caution against conflict, provocation, and destructive rivalry. It teaches restraint and mutual respect, reminding us that when a people turn against themselves, the result is collective ruin. Disagreement must never lead to self-destruction.”

Meanwhile, the porcupine is the totem of Asanteman. The porcupine symbolizes strength, while the stool represents legal authority.

“The Porcupine, the totem of Asanteman, symbolizes collective strength, vigilance, and unity, while the stool represents legitimate authority, governance, and the soul of the people. Together, they convey strength guided by wisdom, authority rooted in tradition, and a readiness to defend peace, not provoke conflict.”

The Asantehene’s cloth for the occasion spoke even before he delivered his speech and handed over the report.

Reactions to Asantehene's cloth

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, cautions the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, against interfering in the Sampa chieftaincy issues. Photo credit: UGC

Otumfuo cautions Bono Regional Minister

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene reprimanded the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, and asked him to cease interfering in the Sampa Chieftaincy affairs.

In a video, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II accused the Bono Regional Minister of using his political office to meddle in chieftaincy issues.

He made these remarks while addressing the Asanteman Council at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday, December 15, 2025.

