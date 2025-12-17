Drama flared online after the official blogger for Daddy Lumba’s family head claimed several top Ghanaian artistes were billed to perform at the late highlife legend’s funeral

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM Kumasi, Dek360 Ghana said discussions had been held with Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Medikal, but the ongoing legal battles and last-minute injunction disrupted preparations

He added that the same uncertainty reportedly prevented media personality Serwaa Amihere and many other high-profile celebrities from attending

The official blogger for Daddy Lumba’s family head has stirred drama on social media after opening up on top Ghanaian artists who were billed to perform at Daddy Lumba’s funeral but could not make it.

Abusuapanin's blogger details how Sarkodie and Shatta Wale declined to perform at Daddy Lumba's funeral. Image credit: Image credit: Sarkodie, @plus1tv/TikTok, ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

He fell sick at his home in East Legon and was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he succumbed to his ailment.

A heated dispute emerged between members of his family after his death, pitting his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and his second wife, Priscilla Ofori, against his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and members of his immediate maternal family, led by Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh.

The immediate family objected to the date Abusuapanin had scheduled for his funeral, which was December 13, 2025, at Heroes Park in Kumasi.

As a last resort to stop the funeral, they filed a motion for an injunction at the Accra High Court.

On December 12, the judge initially granted the injunction and then recalled the parties, asking the maternal family to pay Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu GH₵ 2 million by 2 p.m. before the funeral could be stopped.

The deadline passed without a payment, paving the way for the funeral to be held.

Below is an Instagram post with details of the failed injunction.

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, decline Lumba funeral perfomance

In a interview with Angel FM Kumasi on December 17, 2025, Abusuapanin’s official blogger, Dek360 Ghana, claimed that top Ghanaian artists were billed to perform at the late legend’s funeral but had to pull out due to uncertainty over the event.

He said that the family was in discussion with Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Medikal to perform at Daddy Lumba’s funeral, but they declined to do so due to the uncertainty surrounding preparations.

Dek360 Ghana said the same issue prevented Serwaa Amihere, a noted good friend of both Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni, from attending.

He said if funeral preparations had been more certain, it would have seen numerous celebrities appear to pay their last respects to Daddy Lumba.

Below is the TikTok video of Dek360 Ghana speaking about Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Source: YEN.com.gh