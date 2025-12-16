Yakubu Mohammed, the MP for Ahafo Ano South-East, has been praised for his spirited effort in the fight against galamsey

In a trending video, the young lawmaker was seen angrily confronting some Chinese nationals who were allegedly on their way to engage in illegal mining

The MP further alleged that the Chinese nationals were working for an NPP person in the constituency

The Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South-East, Yakubu Mohammed, has shown leadership and strong commitment to the fight against illegal mining in his constituency.

The young parliamentarian was spotted in a viral video chasing away alleged Chinese illegal miners from the constituency.

Ahafo Ano South-East MP, Yakubu Mohammed, chases away alleged Chinese illegal miners from his constituency. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

In a the trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yakubu Mohammed was seen angrily confronting the purported Chinese nationals who were seated in a four-wheeled car.

The alleged Chinese nationals were reportedly driving to a nearby town within the Ahafo Ano South-East area to engaged in illegal mining, popularly known in Ghana as galamsey.

However, upon a tip-off, the Ahafo Ano South-East MP drove straight to entry point of the community and demand their immediate return to wherever they came from.

"Move your car right now. You want to spoil our water? Do you spoil water in China? If you come again, I will arrest you, I will arrest you. Go, if you come here again, I will arrest you. You want to spoil our water. We don't enttertain these things here," he said.

According to what Yakubu Mohammed was heard saying in the video, the Chinese nationals were allegedly brought into the constituency by a member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"You want to do galamsey to destroy the land for people to say that it's the NDC that is behind it. You this NPP person, you are doing galamsey, yet you go around accusing the NDC of doing galamsey," he alleged.

"You want to destroy the land and then turn around to accuse another person. When they come here again, I will arrest all of them. This is not a joke. Can you go to their country [China] to do this?" he added.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens praise Ahafo Ano South-East MP

Some Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of the video to praise the Ahafo Ano South-East MP for sacking the alleged Chinese nationals from his contituency.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@BOOKER said:

"A brilliant young MP. Keep up the good work Hon."

@Tunechi Ifix also said:

"Why was picking Chinese accent …me no do galamsey":

@Liverpool commented:

"This is what we want in town."

President John Mahama vows to intensify the fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mahama vows to intensify fight against galamsey

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Dramani Mahama had vowed to intensify efforts to combat illegal mining in Ghana.

He commended journalists, such as Erastus Asare Donkor, for their dedication to exposing environmental crimes.

President Mahama also announced alternative job opportunities for the youth in Ghana, including the National Apprenticeship Programme.

Source: YEN.com.gh