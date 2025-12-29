The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announces plans to retire from Parliament after years of service

Ablakwa said he is investing in students in his constituency to take up future leadership roles.

The MP also hosted over 6,000 children for a Christmas party and awarded 50 tertiary scholarships

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has hinted at plans to retire from Parliament.

The MP, who doubles as Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, said he is investing adequate resources to intentionally groom students in the constituency to step up and take over the leadership mantle.

The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, hints at plans to retire from Parliament. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"We are producing engineers, we are producing lawyers, we are producing aeronautical engineers and future MPs who will take over from me because I will be retiring soon," he said.

He consequently urged constituents interested in representing the area to prepare to take up the mantle when he finally hangs up his boots.

Okudzeto Ablakwa encouraged beneficiaries of his educational sponsorship scheme to remain focused and committed to excellence.

He also expressed pride in supporting a young lady in the constituency to become the first aeronautical engineer in North Tongu, adding that plans are in place to sponsor her master's studies in the US.

"I can confirm to you that one of your predecessors, who is the first aeronautical engineer that North Tongu has produced, has graduated with a first-class degree... she is going to be sponsored again by my office to the United States to pursue her master's in aeronautical engineering," he stated.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ablakwa held Christmas party for over 6,000 kids

The Minister of State and MP made the above remarks at an end-of-year party held for children in the North Tongu constituency.

The event, which was held at Juapong on Sunday, December 28, 2025, attracted over 6,000 children.

During the event, Okudzeto Ablakwa provided 50 tertiary scholarships for students returning to school in January 2026.

In a Facebook post a day after the event, the North Tongu MP expressed gratitude to his wife, Nuhela Seidu, his friends, and the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, for their support.

"The North Tongu MP’s Annual Christmas Party is getting bigger, better and more exciting. Had a great time with over 6,000 beloved children in Juapong yesterday. I also provided 50 tertiary scholarships for students going back to school in January 2026. I thank my dear wife, friends and Volta Regional Minister for the consistent unflagging support," he wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Ablakwa's announcement of retirement plans

Following his post, some Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to commend him for providing leadership to the people of North Tongu.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:

@Rublyn Owass said:

"God bless your kind heart, Efo. May you never lack any good thing. Your wife has earned my respect for her love, humility and unwavering support. You both are national assets. May God keep, protect and preserve you always!

@Famous Afeyetso also said:

"Honourable, honestly, you are doing really well for North Tongu and Ghana. You need God’s strength to continue doing it."

@Siegfried Gagblah commented:

"God bless you for having a clean heart. You really placed a smile and a memory on the faces of these little ones. God bless you richly, sir."

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, plans to travel to Latvia as part of the government's probe into the death of Nana Agyei Ahyia. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Ablakwa probes suspected murder of Ghanaian student

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa would travel to Latvia as part of a probe into the death of Nana Agyei Ahyia.

Ghana's Embassy in Germany sent a fact-finding mission to the European country for preliminary findings into Ahyia's death.

Ahyia's family has already called on the government to ensure a thorough investigation and to seek out justice for their son.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh