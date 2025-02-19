Meet Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu in Ghana

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is a well-known politician from Ghana. He first came to the limelight as a student leader, when he became the president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS). He is currently Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and a four-term Ghanaian legislator representing the people of North Tongu in the Volta Region.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa addressing congregation (L). He poses for a photo in his office (R). Photo: @okudzetoablakwa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samuel Okudzeto became the youngest deputy minister ever appointed in Ghana.

ever appointed in Ghana. He has been an MP since 2012 and is now a member of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

and is now a member of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. He is the current Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's profile summary

Full name Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Gender Male Date of birth 11 August 1980 Age 44 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Aveyime-Battor, Ghana Current residence Aveyime-Battor, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Theophilus Brown Kisseh Okudzeto Marital status Married Wife Nuhela Seidu Children Two Education Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, University of Ghana, University of Leicester Profession Politician X (Twitter) @S_OkudzetoAblak

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's biography

Samuel was born on 11 August 1980 in Aveyime-Battor in the Volta Region of Ghana. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's father Theophilus Brown Kisseh Okudzeto died on 29 June 2021 aged 74.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's educational background

The politician attended Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School before moving to the University of Ghana, where he graduated with a bachelor of arts in political science and philosophy in 2006. He later enrolled at the University of Leicester, graduating with a master of arts in communication media, and public relations.

Additionally, he acquired a Master of Science in Defense and International Politics from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and a certificate in Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School of Governance, USA.

Top five facts about Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Photo: @okudzetoablakwa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's career

Samuel is a prominent politician who has worked with three different consecutive governments. His career debut was in the year 2005 when he was elected to be the President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) while still in school.

He is known for his strong advocacy for transparency in leadership. He worked as a Managing Director for Savvi Solutions between 2007 and April 2009. Later he became a member of a pro-masses pressure group, the Committee for Joint Action (CJA).

His political career received a boost in 2009 after he was appointed as Deputy Minister for Information by President John Atta Mill. Samuel won the North Tongu seat in the 2012 elections. In 2013, he was appointed by President John Mahama to be the Deputy Minister in charge of tertiary education in the Education sector.

Samuel was Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. He also served as a member of the select committee on foreign affairs between 2017 and 2024. Additionally, he was part of the team that drafted his party’s youth policies in the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s manifesto for the 2008 campaign

Who is Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife?

His wife is Nuhela Seidu, a well-known lawyer and television host. Samuel and Nuhela tied the knot on 11 January 2011 through an Islamic ceremony. The couple met and started dating at the University of Ghana. Together they have a daughter and a son.

Samuel's wife works as a barrister and is a senior member of Sory @ Law. She attended the University of Ghana, graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and political science. Her father is Mumuni Abudu Seidu, a legal practitioner and the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) member of parliament for WA Central.

FAQs

Who is Samuel okudzeto ablakwa? He is a Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency. How old is Samuel okudzeto ablakwa? The politician is 44 years old as of 2025. He was born on 11 August 1980. Who is Samuel okudzeto ablakwa’s father? His father is the late Theophilus Brown Kisseh Okudzeto. Does Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have siblings? The politician allegedly has a half-sister named Mercy. Is Samuel married? Samuel is married to Nuhela Seidu, a lawyer. The two walked down the aisle in 2011. When was Okudzeto Ablakwa's wedding? Samuel tied the knot on 11 January 2011. How many children does Samuel have? He shares two children with his wife. Is Samuel okudzeto ablakwa a lawyer? No, Samuel is not a lawyer but a politician. Does Sam Okudzeto have a son? Yes, he has a son, but his identity remains undisclosed as he keeps his personal life private.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is a prominent Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency. Additionally, he is Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. Samuel garnered popularity due to his strong stand against corruption. Samuel married Nuhela Seidu in 2011 and they have two children.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article about Terry Dubrow. Dubrow is a budding plastic surgeon and reality TV personality from the United States. He is famous for his cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery work on reality TV series like The Swan and Bridalplasty.

The reality TV star is married to Heather Dubrow. His wife became prominent after she played Emily in the hit TV series Hawaii Five-0. His career success in politics has generated interest in his life. Read the article to learn more about Terry Dubrow.

Source: YEN.com.gh