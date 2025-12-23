The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said he will travel to Latvia as part of the government's probe into the death of Nana Agyei Ahyia

Ghana's Embassy in Germany sent a fact-finding mission to Latvia for preliminary findings into the death

Ahyia's family has already called on the government to ensure a thorough investigation and justice for their son

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, plans to travel to Latvia as part of the government's probe into the death of a Ghanaian student in the country.

During a meeting with the bereaved family, the Minister disclosed that a fact-finding mission from Ghana’s Embassy in Germany, which is also accredited to Latvia, has been dispatched and has since submitted a preliminary report to the Ministry.

The 18-year-old Ghanaian student, Nana Agyei Ahyia, is believed to have been murdered.

During a meeting with a family on December 22, Ablakwa also said the government would engage independent experts to review all investigative reports.

In a statement on Facebook, he further said his delegation to Latvia will include representatives of the family of the deceased.

Ahyia was a first-year Electrical Engineering student at Riga Technical University, having enrolled in July 2024.

He was reported dead on June 4, 2025, after a reported fall from the sixth floor of his apartment building.

However, his family has strongly disputed this account, citing a disturbing voice note Ahyia sent just three days before he died in which he claimed to have been poisoned.

There is some speculation that he took his own life.

Family of Nana Agyei Ahyia demands justice

Ahyia's sister made a plea for justice and accountability following her brother's tragic death.

In a video on TikTok, he demanded that the investigation into his death be reopened.

She had also appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection for prompt intervention.

Her mother also called for an investigation into his death, following the arrival of his remains in Ghana.

She appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to direct Ghana’s Foreign Mission in the country to demand a thorough investigation from the Latvian Police.

Source: YEN.com.gh