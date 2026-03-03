Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has declared that no one within the NDC can defeat him in any internal election, warning potential challengers not to waste their time and resources

His comments, made at a campaign event in Nima, have intensified speculation about his rumoured bid for the party’s 2028 presidential slot

His sons have further fuelled the rumours, sharing bold social media posts suggesting that Ghana “needs Asiedu in 2028”

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has re-emphasised his confidence in his ability to floor his closest challengers for the party's presidential ticket in the 2028 elections.

Speaking at a campaign event in Nima ahead of the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election, Asiedu Nketiah suggested that no one could defeat him in any election.

He consequently warned that anyone who dares to contest against him in an election would only be wasting their time and resources, as they would lose.

“Everyone knows that anyone who dares to contest Asiedu Nketiah may be under a curse from his family,” he said.

Asiedu Nketiah's rumoured presidential ambition

Asiedu Nketiah is widely rumoured to be lacing his boots to contest the NDC presidential primary for the 2028 general elections.

A trending video of the NDC chairman boasting about his popularity within the party was shared by his eldest son, Dr Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah Jr.

He captioned the video with the inscription, “Shots fired,” giving credence to speculation about his father’s presidential ambition.

It will be recalled that Charles Akwasi Asiedu, the second son of the NDC national chairman, had earlier stirred reactions by hinting that his father would run for president in 2028.

In a Facebook post, Charles Akwasi Asiedu, who is the Member of Parliament for Tano South in the Ahafo Region of Ghana, wrote that Ghana “needs Asiedu in 2028”, suggesting that his father would contest the NDC presidential primary in 2027.

“Heeeerrrrrrr, I’m unequivocally certain that GHANA needs ASIEDU in 2028. Reporting from Akwatia. #YateOmoti. Congratulations, my brother BERNARD BEDIAKO,” he wrote.

The Tano South MP made the above statement in reaction to the NDC’s victory in the recently held Akwatia by-election, in which Asiedu Nketiah played a crucial role.

NDC to elect a new flagbearer

The National Democratic Congress will be going to the polls in 2027 to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2028 election.

President John Mahama is not eligible to contest the 2028 election because the 1992 Constitution of Ghana limits a president’s tenure to eight years, divided into two terms of four years each.

Several names have popped up on social media as potential candidates to lead the party after President Mahama.

Some of the names speculated include Asiedu Nketia, Vice-President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

The others are the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku; Board Chairman of GCB Bank, Prof Joshua Alabi; the former MD of the Tema Oil Refinery, Kwame Awuah-Darko; and Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, daughter of Ghana's late former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

Agric Minister speaks on NDC flagbearership ambition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku spoke about his possible ambitions to become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 election.

Class FM reported that Opoku, also the MP for Asunafo South, said he would "cross the bridge when the time comes."

He also suggested that spiritual providence and the grassroots of the party would play a role in his final decision.

