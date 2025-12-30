Kennedy Agyapong reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption if elected president in 2028

The politician vowed to arrest even his own children if they were caught engaging in corrupt acts

The NPP flagbearer hopeful is touring Ghana ahead of the presidential primary in January 2026

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has reiterated his commitment to nip corruption in the bud if elected as President of Ghana after the 2028 election.

Speaking to a group of delegates ahead of the NPP's forthcoming presidential primary on Monday, December 29, 2025, he said he would not allow anyone to dent his administration with corruption.

The NPP presidential hopeful also promised not to engage in cronyism and nepotism if elected as president.

Kennedy Agyapong consequently vowed to deal with his own children if they were caught meddling in corruption.

"If you do me this honour [electing him as president] and my child attempts to disgrace me by stealing state money, I will arrest that child. They already know my character, and so they won't even try it," he said.

"If I will arrest my own children, then you can only imagine what I would do to a minister. This is why some people don't want to vote for me, but if we don't do it this way, Ghana will not succeed. When everyone comes, they focus on bettering the lives of their families and friends at the expense of the country," he added.

Kennedy Agyapong intensifies NPP flagbearer campaign

Kennedy Agyapong, who is a six-term former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has intensified his campaign efforts as the NPP flagbearer race draws close.

He is embarking on what he describes as a Unity Tour, crisscrossing the 16 regions of Ghana to canvass for votes among the party's delegates ahead of the flagbearer race.

On Monday, December 29, 2025, Agyapong met party members in the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency of the Ashanti Region, where he pleaded with them to elect him as the NPP presidential candidate for the 2026 elections.

When is the NPP flagbearer race?

The NPP flagbearer race, which is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2026, will be contested by five aspirants.

The aspirants are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President of Ghana and 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for Bosomtwi and former Minister for Education; Dr Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture; Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the party; and Agyapong.

Although all the presidential hopefuls have expressed confidence in winning the elections, Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are the perceived frontrunners for the January 31 flagbearer race.

Kennedy Agyapong jabs Bawumia

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kennedy Agyapong had slammed his main rival in the NPP flagbearer race set for January 31, 2026.

He accused the former Vice President of being behind all the insults against him by some leading members of the opposition party.

Kennedy Agyapong, who is campaigning to be elected as the NPP's flagbearer, made these remarks in a trending interview with UTV.

