President John Mahama visited former President John Kufuor to offer his seasonal greetings

Photos shared online on Facebook and X captured a heartfelt conversation between two Ghanaian statesmen

Mahama's entourage during the visit on December 30 included his Special Aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

President John Mahama visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family at their home in Peduase.

Photos from the visit showed the two statesmen standing in hearty conversation.

President John Mahama visits former President John Kufuor and his family at their home. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama shared photos of the December 30 visit on Facebook.

He said the visit was to extend seasonal greetings to the former president and his family.

"I paid a visit to President John Kufuor today to extend to him and his family the best wishes of the season."

Relatives of the former president were also captured exchanging pleasantries with the current president.

Mahama and Kufuor also posed for pictures with family members and officials during the visit.

Among the entourage of President Mahama was Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the Special Aide to the President.

Source: YEN.com.gh