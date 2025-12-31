Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Mahama Pays Warm Christmas Visit to Kufuor: “Best Wishes of the Season”
Politics

Mahama Pays Warm Christmas Visit to Kufuor: “Best Wishes of the Season”

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read
  • President John Mahama visited former President John Kufuor to offer his seasonal greetings
  • Photos shared online on Facebook and X captured a heartfelt conversation between two Ghanaian statesmen
  • Mahama's entourage during the visit on December 30 included his Special Aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari

President John Mahama visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family at their home in Peduase.

Photos from the visit showed the two statesmen standing in hearty conversation.

Mahama Pays Warm Christmas Visit To Kufuor: “Best Wishes Of The Season”
President John Mahama visits former President John Kufuor and his family at their home. Credit: John Dramani Mahama
Source: Facebook

Mahama shared photos of the December 30 visit on Facebook.

He said the visit was to extend seasonal greetings to the former president and his family.

"I paid a visit to President John Kufuor today to extend to him and his family the best wishes of the season."

Relatives of the former president were also captured exchanging pleasantries with the current president.

Mahama and Kufuor also posed for pictures with family members and officials during the visit.

Among the entourage of President Mahama was Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the Special Aide to the President.

Source: YEN.com.gh

