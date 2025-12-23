The University of Health and Allied Sciences has released the provisional fees for its students

The release also included accommodation fees, noting that it is compulsory for freshers and medical students

Netizens have reacted to the fees announced, comparing them to what students in other public institutions are paying

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has released the provisional fees for students, sparking conversations online.

Prof. Lydia Aziato, Vice-Chancellor of UHAS, releases the provisional fees for accommodation and tuition for students. Image credit: Getty Images (left), UHAS (right)

The announcement, shared on the X platform by @uhasbasetv, covers both tuition and accommodation fees for the 2025 academic year.

Residential accommodation has been made mandatory for all freshmen and medical students, a move that has raised eyebrows among some.

Meanwhile, the fees released by the school have ignited widespread discussion online, with netizens expressing frustration over the high costs.

Although the previous fees were not publicly communicated, many have described the current charges as “outrageous” for a public institution.

Accommodation fees range between GH¢ 4,500 and GH¢ 6,000, depending on the hall of residence and room occupancy.

Tuition fees also vary widely, from GH¢ 4,400 up to GH¢ 14,000, reflecting differences across programmes and levels.

The university has provided a detailed breakdown of both tuition and accommodation fees for all student levels, offering clarity on the new fee structure.

Public reacts to UHAS fees update

The announcement immediately drew reactions from students and the public, with many sharing concerns about the high costs.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the most interesting comments:

SNEAKERHUB.RENEE🐐🇬🇭🇺🇸 wrote:

“For a public university, these fees are outrageous 😒. Paying 17.6k (fees 11,599 & hostel 6k for 4 in a room) for just a year is too much 😒…”

@ProsperByk wrote:

“But ebe cool or?”

icallyszn 🧌👹 shared:

“Bro, if I show you Koforidua Technical University own, you go clap Charlie. The increment be outrageous Ruf.”

@prise_got_ya added:

“Accommodation be compulsory? 😂😂😂.”

@cfcpulse1 shared:

“UHAS fees dey cost since I was in school.”

@BurnDollar_ wrote:

“Herrr, some dey inside oo.”

UHAS names Samuel Naah overall best student

This development comes after Dr. (Med) Samuel Naah was named the 2025 Congregation Overall Best Student, setting a remarkable academic benchmark.

UHAS names Samuel Naah the overall best student at the 2025 graduation ceremony. Image credit: VOK live/TikTok

News of his achievement surfaced on December 18, 2025, when popular education-focused X platform VOK Live shared a striking image of Samuel proudly posing with the eight awards he received during the 2025 UHAS Congregation.

With the awards received, the X platform highlighted seven of the eight awards, stressing the depth of his academic dominance.

The honours earned by Samuel Naah include:

Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student Best in Paediatrics and Child Health Best in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (SOGOG Special Prize) Best in Obstetrics and Gynaecology GMA Overall Outstanding MBChB Student The Daniel Kodjo Agboka Dzegede Prize for Overall Outstanding MBChB Student The Dr Klenam Dzefi-Tettey Radiology Prize for Overall Outstanding MBChB Student

UHAS graduates 1,374 at 10th congregation

The University of Health and Allied Sciences held its 10th Congregation, graduating a total of 1,374 students across multiple academic programmes.

Graduates comprised 1,310 undergraduates, 34 postgraduates, and the first cohort of 30 participants from the Oncology Nurse Leadership Programme (ONLET) in Africa.

This programme runs through a collaboration involving UHAS, the International Society of Nurses in Cancer Care (ISNCC), City Cancer Challenge (C/Can), and AMGEN.

The ceremony was held under the theme: “Collaborating Across Disciplines and Borders, Transforming Health, Achieving the SDGs.”

Henry Arnold Gyamfi bags 10 awards as he graduates from the University of Cape Coast's School of Medical Sciences. Photo credit: ATL FM/Facebook Source: Facebook

Graduate thanks Otumfuo for paying his fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi, a newly graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), got the attention of many after he bagged 10 awards at UCC's 58th Congregation.

Speaking in an interview, the newly graduated medical doctor showed appreciation to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, stating that his support had helped him achieve his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

He disclosed that the Asantehene funded his medical school education.

