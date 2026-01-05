A disturbing incident unfolded at Kasoa Market as a journalist was assaulted while covering a fire outbreak

Samuel Addo of Class Media Group was reportedly manhandled by Ghana National Fire Service officers

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has condemned the actions

A young journalist with Class Media Group, Samuel Addo, was reportedly assaulted by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) during the fire incident that ravaged the Kasoa Market on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The incident allegedly occurred while the journalist was filming an altercation between firefighters and traders at the Kasoa New Market.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister for Government Communications, condemns the alleged attack on Class FM journalist Samuel Addo, by GNFS personnel. Photo credit: Felix Kwakye Ofosu & Class FM/Facebook.

In a video circulating on social media, the young journalist was seen being manhandled by officers of the GNFS as he attempted to perform his duty.

Reacting to this, the Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, condemned the alleged attack on the journalist by the fire personnel.

He disclosed that further action will be taken against the officers who assaulted Samuel Addo.

"The attack on Class Media Group's Samuel Addo by some personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service is most unacceptable, and I condemn it. Firm action will be taken against the rogue elements who carried out this attack," he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the National Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, DO II Desmond Ackah, denied media reports that fire personnel attacked the Class FM journalist during the Kasoa market inferno.

Speaking to Starr FM, DO II Ackah said they only seized his mobile phone because he recorded an altercation without permission.

"Our men did not assault the journalist. They seized his phone because he was recording an altercation at the fire scene without permission," he said.

Calls for justice after journalist assaulted

The sad incident has sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians demanding justice for Samuel Addo.

@Xyzeless Scanner said:

"Ghana Police Service over to you, just some months ago we supported you to arrest one guy who stabbed a firefighter, I think this video is clear to arrest anyone involved."

@Teddy Glover also said:

"All fire service personnel involved should be sacked asap."

@Acid Kumesina commented:

"Sometimes some journalists in the country too overdo....Every profession has its rules ppl should get that.. I'm not supporting the abuse, though."

@Andy Frimpong Manso - Journalist also commented:

"Do these security guys really understand public order and basic law? No security officer has the right to prevent anyone from taking footage in a public space. As long as it falls within the public space, everyone has the right to take shots of anything."

@Rexford Ohene-Djan Kuffuor wrote:

"The Ghana Police Service must investigate this, and every officer culpable should be brought to face justice. We must know better as safety officers. No matter the extent of provocation. This is very unprofessional."

Fire ravages the Kasoa New Market on Sunday, December 4, 2026. Photo credit: GNFS.

Fire guts Kasoa New Market

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire outbreak at Kasoa New Market on Sunday, December 4, 2025, sparked an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service.

Multiple fire tenders from Greater Accra and Central regions were dispatched to help douse the blaze and prevent further spread.

The GNFS urged residents and traders to stay away as firefighting operations continued amidst ongoing investigations.

