Apostle Amoako Attah’s Prophecy About Kasoa New Market Fire Earns Admiration Online
- Apostle Francis Amoako Attah drew praise after a fire prophecy he delivered on December 28, 2025, appeared to materialise
- The Kasoa New Market was engulfed in a major blaze on January 4, 2026, destroying over 100 shops, according to the Ghana National Fire Service
- After the fire, a video resurfaced showing the preacher warning of a planned market fire disguised as an accident, fuelling praise and admiration on social media
Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has earned plaudits on social media after a prophecy he made on December 28, 2025, was apparently fulfilled within a few days.
During a sermon to the members of his church, the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, the celebrated preacher warned of an impending fire that would sweep through a market in Ghana within a few days of his prophecy.
Kasoa Market gutted by fire
Around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, 2026, reports emerged that the Kasoa New Market in the Central Region was engulfed in flames.
In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said that personnel had been deployed to fight the blaze.
"There's a major fire outbreak at Kasoa New Market. Kasoa Fire Station and Weija Fire Station are responding to the fire. Meanwhile, all available pumps have been dispatched from Accra to assist in the firefighting. An additional fire tender from Swedru has arrived at the scene to assist with firefighting," the statement read.
According to the GNFS, more than 100 shops were destroyed in the fire.
Addressing the media, the Central Regional Fire Service Commander, ACFO II Merinda Atigah-Mensah, said early findings indicated that the fire was caused by an electrical fault.
“According to my men, when they arrived, they detected an electrical fault. When we went to the CCTV footage, it also showed that the source of the fire was electrical power,” she explained.
The fire officer added that those findings were preliminary and subject to change after the conclusion of their investigation.
Below is an Instagram video with details of the Kasoa New Market Fire.
Apostle Amoako Attah’s fire prophecy emerges
On Monday, January 5, Apostle Amoako Attah shared a video on TikTok that showed him predicting the blaze ahead of time.
In the video, taken from his December 28 sermon, he claimed that the Lord showed him a vision of certain people planning to burn a market, and they would disguise it as an accident when it was actually deliberate.
“I see them in a room planning to burn a market; within the next few days, they will burn a market. You would think it's an electrical fault, but that isn't the cause. They planned to burn that market,” he said.
Ghanaians on social media praised the man of God over the prophecy, with many expressing belief in his power of prophecy.
Below is the TikTok video of Apostle Amoako prophesying the Kasoa New Market Fire.
Prophet Uche’s 2026 prophecy fulfilled
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche’s 2026 prophecy was apparently fulfilled within a few days of the New Year.
The man of God said during his December 31, 2025, sermon that Israel planned to establish a military base in Nigeria, a development which was hinted at a few days later in remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
