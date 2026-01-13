Details of Akosua Serwaa’s appeal against the Kumasi High Court ruling in her case with Odo Broni have surfaced online and triggered widespread reactions

The appeal followed a November 29, 2025, ruling by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, who dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s claim of being the late musician’s sole legal spouse under German civil law

Daddy Lumba's first wife asked the appeals court to vacate the High Court ruling, arguing that the judge erred in evaluating the evidence establishing her as the late singer's legal spouse

Details of the appeal filed by Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, in her case against Odo Broni have surfaced online and stirred reactions.

Akosua Serwaa, who married Daddy Lumba in the early 1990s, sued Odo Broni, the late musician’s second wife, at the Kumasi High Court following his death.

In the case filed on October 3, 2025, she asked the court to declare her as the late musician's sole legal spouse arguing that they got married under German civil law in 2004 and therefore he could not legally marry another woman.

Trial judge Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD), in a ruling delivered on November 29, said that Akosua Serwaa failed to prove she was legally married to Daddy Lumba under the ordinance in Germany.

She added that both women should be considered the late musician’s customary wives and ordered Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to let both of them perform the widowhood rites at his funeral.

Akosua Serwaa files Odo Broni case appeal

Daddy Lumba's funeral was held on December 13, 2025, with Odo Broni solely represented as his widow while Akosua Serwaa remained in Germany.

On January 9, 2026, she made her first trip to Ghana after his burial, receiving a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

She travelled to Kumasi on January 11 and on Monday, January 12, bloggers spotted Akosua Serwaa at the Adum court complex.

The late singer's wife subsequently visited the office of her lawyer, William Kusi Esq, of Dominion Chambers, deepening speculation that she was preparing to continue her legal battle.

Later on January 12, details of Akosua Serwaa's appeal surfaced online social media.

The documents, filed on November 28 in the immediate aftermath of the verdict, asked the Court of Appealsto vacate Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur's ‘flawed’ ruling.

Akosua Serwaa slammed after waving marriage certificate

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa sparked outrage after waving a marriage certificate banner at the Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport.

Daddy Lumba’s first wife arrived at the airport to much fanfare on the evening of January 11, 2026, with a large crowd awaiting her arrival.

Amid the celebratory mood, a fan handed her a printed life-size marriage certificate, which she waved to the crowd, stirring controversy on social media.

