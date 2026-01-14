Obaa Yaa Afrifa, wife of former head of state Lt Gen Akwasi Afrifa, has passed away at age 91.

Obaa Yaa Afrifa, wife of former head of state Lt Gen Akwasi Amankwah Afrifa, has reportedly died at the age of 91.

News of Obaa Yaa Afrifa's death was confirmed by her family a few weeks ago.

Obaa Yaa Afrifa, the wife of Ghana's former Head of State, General Amankwah Afrifa, dies at 91.

In a video shared by Channel One TV on TikTok, the family of the former Ghanaian first lady visited ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor to formally inform him of her demise.

Obaa Yaa Afrifa, born in 1934, passed away in December 2025, and her funeral will be held on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The family head of the former fist lady said in the trending video that Obaa Yaa Afrifa is a sister of ex-President Kufuor.

Who is General Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa?

Lieutenant General Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa, born on April 24, 1936, was the head of state of Ghana and leader of the military government in 1969. He later served as chairman of the Presidential Commission between 1969 and 1970.

He was a Ghanaian soldier, farmer, traditional ruler, and politician, and he died on June 26, 1979.

General Afrifa was elected a Member of Parliament in 1979, but he was executed along with other Ghanaian heads of state and army generals before he could take his seat.

The other heads of state and generals executed were:

General Kutu Acheampong

General Fred Akuffo

General Utuka

General Felli

General Boakye

General Robert Kotei

General Amedume

He was also popularly referred to by his title “Okatakyie,” and was the Abakomahene of Krobo in the Asante-Mampong Traditional Area of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, dies.

