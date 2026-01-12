Ralph DeFellow Ghanaians sparked controversy after publicly slamming Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, accusing her of abandoning the late highlife legend

In a viral TikTok video, he criticised Akosua Serwaa and her supporters, Team Legal Wives, arguing that public attention had been wrongly focused on a private marriage dispute

His comments followed Akosua Serwaa’s dramatic return to Ghana on January 9, 2026, when she received a jubilant welcome at the Kotoka International Airport

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian political and social activist, Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian, slammed Akosua Serwaa for abandoning her husband, Daddy Lumba.

Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian blasts Akosua Serwaa for abandoning Daddy Lumba. Image credit: @deprincegh, @dadzietv

Source: TikTok

The Fix the Country activist addressed the beef between the late music legend’s two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, after his death.

In a viral TikTok video, he slammed the musician’s first wife and her group of followers, dubbed Team Legal Wives, for engaging in matters that are of no public importance.

According to him, there are more pressing issues that require attention, yet the past few days have been dedicated to someone’s marriage issue.

He said he did not want to denigrate anyone, but he was not interested in the marriage of someone who abandoned her husband.

The TikTok video of Ralph De Fellow Ghanaians is below.

Akosua Serwaa stirred drama on social media on Friday, January 9, 2026, when she touched down in Ghana for the first time after her husband's funeral.

A large crowd of Ghanaians, led by her fan group Team Legal Wives, met her in a joyous event at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

She later enjoyed another warm welcome at the Prempeh I International airport as she moved to Kumasi to visit her late singer’s family.

Source: YEN.com.gh