An alleged list of properties linked to the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, circulated on social media amid her legal battle with Odo Broni

The development followed Akosua Serwaa’s failed bid at the Kumasi High Court to be declared Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse, and her stalled attempt to seek letters of administration

Entertainment pundit Nana Frimpong Ziega shared the purported breakdown of assets, including multiple properties in Kumasi and Accra, and several business ventures

An alleged list of properties owned by late highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has emerged on social media amid her ongoing legal tussle with Odo Broni.

An alleged list of properties Akosua Serwaa co-owns with Daddy Luma surfaces amid legal drama with Odo Broni.

Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was married to two women, Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni.

In the aftermath of his death, Akosua Serwaa filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared the late singer's sole legal spouse.

She argued that they were married under German civil law, invalidating any customary marriages Daddy Lumba may have entered into.

Akosua Serwaa's case was unsuccessful as the Kumasi High Court ruled that she failed to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.

Trial judge Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD) ordered that both women be recognised as legal spouses of the late musician.

On January 13, 2026, news emerged that Akosua Serwaa appealed the decision of the Kumasi High Court.

She also reportedly filed a motion to be granted letters of administration to Daddy Lumba’s estate, a move which Odo Broni blocked by filing a caveat in the case.

Below is an Instagram post with details of the legal tussle between Daddy Lumba's wives.

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa’s properties unveiled

Akosua Serwaa’s move was interpreted as an attempt to gain control of the properties she reportedly acquired with Daddy Lumba throughout their years of marriage.

Popular entertainment pundit Nana Frimpong Ziega waded into the controversy and shared an alleged list of properties acquired by Daddy Lumba and his wife.

He demarcated the properties into those in the late singer’s name, those that were in his wife’s name, and those that were jointly owned.

The list spanned three buildings in Kumasi, located at Atimatim, Esereso, and Tanoso; six buildings in Accra, located at Dome, Tantra Hills, Taifa, North Legon, East Legon, and Sakumono; and five business ventures, including a pure water factory, a ginger farm, and a school.

The Facebook post with the list of alleged properties owned by Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni is below.

Akosua Serwaa stirs outrage after waving a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi on January 11, 2026.

Akosua Serwaa slammed after waving marriage certificate

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa faced backlash on social media after waving a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

In a video, Daddy Lumba’s first wife was handed a massive banner-sized marriage certificate, which she held up to a teeming crowd, causing many netizens online to describe her actions as undignified.

