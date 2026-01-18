Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah apologised for the traffic chaos caused by the New Year's Eve service organised by his church on the Kumasi road

The massive turnout led to road users being stranded along the Accra-Kumasi highway for nearly two days, and many called for his arrest

Social media users who watched the apology video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the founder of the Believers Worship Centre, has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians, following the heavy traffic caused by his 31st watchnight service.

The prophet's watch night service, held at the new church auditorium located on the Kumasi road, drew a massive turnout, resulting in a virtual standstill on the Accra-Kumasi highway on December 31, 2025.

Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah begs for forgiveness following the heavy traffic caused by his 31st watchnight service. Photo credit: @stephenadomkyeiduahofficial/Facebook & @eddie_wrt/X

As of January 1, 2026, there were road users who were still stuck in traffic due to the watch night service held at the church. Some were going to celebrate the New Year with their family, but had to cook and eat by the roadside instead.

Several people expressed their anger over the heavy traffic on the road during the holidays. Social media users called for security agencies to deal with the church and its founder.

Adom Kyei-Duah apologises

In a response to the heavy traffic jam on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah apologised to Ghanaians for the inconvenience. He said that the calls for his arrest were justified; however, he pleaded that Ghanaians forgive him.

"The Accra-Kumasi highway is a major road that many use for their businesses and other activities. So for there to be traffic for almost two days means a lot. It was all caused by me."

"Some people have never been stranded in their lives, but because of our 31st watchnight service, they were in a tight situation. I have not been myself since all that happened. When I think of the discomfort I caused several road users, all I can do is apologise. I accept that I am guilty. I deserved the insults that were rained on me. Please forgive me. Those who were calling for my arrest on social media, please forgive me. I did not do well, forgive me," he added.

Reactions to Adom Kyei-Duah's apology

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

"After jokingly saying it would happen again."

@amay_rafik wrote:

"He’s apologising because he’s done cashing out."

@LexaMensa said:

"When we complained, his supporters insulted us. But even your leader is apologising. He’s done well."

@Smolov20 wrote:

"He's done well. Now, the road and highways people must start to find solutions in case he has another event."

@deestormborn said:

"E go happen again la."

@aanu004_ wrote:

"It won’t change the stress and delay people went through, though."

@_1nepiece said:

"I hope he finds another way to do it without the problems next time."

