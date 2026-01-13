Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has fired back at the NPP after the party initiated steps to expel him

The former minister accused the party's current leadership of destroying its core values and called them "fake"

He also alleged that the 2023 flagbearer election was manipulated through bribery and intimidation

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the leadership announced it had triggered a process to expel him from the party.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the former minister, who is also a renowned surgeon, said the "fake ones" in the party should rather be expelled.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng rubbishes Justin Kodua Frimpong's move to get him expelled from the party. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

"I'm not leaving the party. They should leave the party. They are the fake ones; they should go away, and the true party will stand," he said.

When asked if he would honour an invitation from the party's National Executive Council (NEC), Prof Frimpong-Boateng said it would be a waste of his time.

"I will not go there at all to waste my time. This NEC is fake. The party as it exists now has been destroyed, and all the members of the NEC are responsible for this. They must leave the party for the young and committed members to reorganise it," he stated.

"This is not what the NPP is, and they must all admit that the party has been destroyed," he added.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng further dismissed allegations that he has been contracted by detractors of the party to cause confusion in the NPP.

"To say that I have been hired to do this in order to divert attention from other issues, that person must be mad," he said angrily.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng made these remarks after the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, announced that he had initiated steps to expel him from the party.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng bemoans NPP's decline

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV on Monday, January 12, 2026, Prof Frimpong-Boateng lamented the seeming decline of the NPP.

He also blamed the current leadership for the NPP's humiliating defeat in the 2024 general elections.

When questioned if he still considers himself a member of the NPP, Prof Frimpong-Boateng suggested that the party doesn't currently align with his beliefs and values.

"Not the fake one, the real one is a virtual thing, and the members are there in the background," he said.

He further criticised the internal processes of the party, alleging that the 2023 flagbearer election was rigged.

The former minister claimed that the process was marred by manipulation, bribery, and intimidation of delegates.

"Look at how they elected their last flagbearer, twisting the arms of the weak, bribing delegates, and intimidating others to get a flagbearer," he alleged.

Founding Member of NPP, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, dares the party to expel Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng after General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong's press release. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh