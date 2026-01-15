Economist and New Patriotic Party Icon Kwame Pianim is part of the 12-member Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy appointed by President John Mahama.

The group is made up of seasoned experts from academia, public service, and the private sector to provide strategic guidance on national economic issues.

According to a statement from the presidency on X, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a member of the group.

The other members are:

Samuel Esson Jonah Ishmael Yamson Nana Oye Mansa Yeboaa Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Ato Brown Dr. Henry A. Kofi Wampah Togbe Afede XIV Abena Amoah Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, Patience Aseweh Abor

Members are expected to leverage their diverse expertise to support government efforts in stabilising the economy, promoting growth, and strengthening investor confidence.

The formation of the group underscores the administration’s commitment to inclusive consultation and evidence-based economic policymaking.

