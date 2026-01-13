Founding Member of NPP Dares Party to Expel Prof Frimpong-Boateng

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has challenged the NPP to expel Prof Frimpong - Boateng following his strong criticism of the party

The former minister accused the NPP of bribery and intimidation during its 2023 flagbearer election process

The NPP has denied the claims, calling Frimpong-Boateng’s allegations unfounded and unsubstantiated

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has dared the leadership of the NPP to expel former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

This comes after the NPP issued a statement on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, indicating that it had initiated a process to sack the former minister over his public criticism of the party.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng, in an interview with Channel One TV on Monday, January 12, 2026, described the NPP as "fake".

Responding to the NPP statement in an interview with TV3, Dr Tamakloe, who is the founder of the Nyaho Medical Centre in Acrra, said he supports Frimpong-Boateng's criticism of the party.

"I listened to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s interview and I must say without fear that I agree with him entirely. All the points that he raised are issues that are really worrying the party," he stated in a report sighted on 3news.

He stated that the comments by the former minister reflect the current happenings in the party.

He consequently vowed not to allow the current leadership of the NPP to destroy the party.

“The party is now in the hands of looters, they have not performed well. They came to power through thievery; we all know it. And if they are going to continue to disturb the party then they should know that some of us are ready for them,” he said.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng makes more allegations against NPP

Speaking during the Channel One interview, Prof Frimpong-Boateng further criticised the internal processes of the party, especially the way it conducted its 2023 flagbearer elections.

He alleged that the process was marred by manipulation, bribery and intimidation of delegates.

"Look at how they elected their last flagbearer: twisting the arms of the weak, bribing delegates, and intimidating others to get a flagbearer,” he alleged.

However, the NPP denied these allegations in its January 13 press statement.

It said it had taken note of the "disparaging remarks" made by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

In the statement signed by the general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP described Prof Frimpong-Boateng's allegations as unfounded and unsubstantiated.

“The party unequivocally rejects Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s unfounded characterisation of the NPP and firmly denies his baseless and unsubstantiated allegations regarding the conduct of the 2023 presidential primary,” the statement read.

