Popular Ghanaian Prophet Elbernard sparked massive online buzz after he boldly fired back at a Bawumia supporter questioning his NPP flagbearer prophecy

The man of God shared a powerful dream in which angels informed him that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will win to become the fifth NPP flagbearer

Pressure mounted on him, having accurately prophesied John Mahama’s 2024 election win, as Ghanaians now watched closely to see if his latest vision would unfold

Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has drawn widespread attention online after addressing a supporter of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who questioned his prophecy.

The response came after Prophet Elbernard shared a dream regarding the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming flagbearership race, scheduled for January 31, 2026.

In his vision, angels had informed him that the fifth NPP flagbearer would be none other than Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The Prophet wrote:

"A new era is about to begin in the New Patriotic Party. This season will not be led by the usual power centres but by young people and grassroots members. Those who appear unlikely or overlooked will suddenly rise and take centre stage. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is the fifth flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party. The political order is shifting, and what is coming will surprise those who rely only on logic and tradition. Unexpected instruments will usher in a new chapter."

Bawumia supporter challenges Prophet Elbernard's new prophecy

Following the publication, an Instagram user, Matt Mprem, voiced his disagreement, suggesting that the Prophet should consider the political leanings of his church members before speaking.

He wrote:

"When you first shared your vision about the 2024 election in your church, did you notice the mood of your congregation? The whole place went quiet when you said NDC would win. It should have told you something. Anyway, the will of God will be done, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shall be our next president to move our nation forward."

Read the Instagram post below.

Prophet Elbernard replies Bawumia's supporter

In response, Prophet Elbernard posted a screenshot of the comment and attached a detailed five-paragraph reply. He reminded the supporter of their prior interaction regarding his prophecy of John Mahama’s 2024 election win.

He wrote:

"A year ago, you came to my page with questions and doubts about the vision I shared concerning His Excellency John Mahama winning the 2024 election. Instead of respecting my convictions, you challenged and interrogated what I had seen."

He continued:

"Now, once again this year, you have returned simply because my vision does not align with or favor your preferred candidate. It seems that anytime my message does not suit your expectations, you feel compelled to confront me. My brother, why don’t you go and seek your own vision? Everyone is entitled to their own convictions and revelations. Is my vision your vision? Must your peace depend on what I see or say?"

He concluded with a light-hearted note:

"Please, for your own good, go and get a bottle of Coke, relax, and calm yourself. January 31, 2026 is just a few days away, and time will reveal everything."

