Bishop Obinim claims to have been invited to his former rival and politician Kennedy Agyapong's upcoming campaign event

In a video, the controversial prophet announced the news to his congregation as he reflected on their past feud, which began in 2020

Bishop Obinim's invitation to Kennedy Agyapong's event has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, including the preacher's followers

International God's Way Church founder and general overseer Bishop Daniel Obinim has received an invitation from politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for an upcoming book launch event at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on January 17, 2026, amid their past feud.

In 2020, Bishop Obinim and Kennedy Agyapong were involved in a public feud that began after the NPP politician embarked on a crusade to expose what he described as "fake pastors" who were taking advantage of their church members in Ghana.

Some of the pastors he targeted for his exposé were Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder of the Hill Chapel, and Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The former Assin Central MP accused the controversial Obinim of having secret affairs with several women, including actress Benedicta Gafah, despite being married to his wife, Florence Obinim.

Kennedy also accused the controversial preacher of engaging in alleged financial crimes and other immoral activities to foster the growth of his church.

Amid their feud, Obinim got arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and charged in court for the publication of false news and forgery of documents. He was subsequently released from police custody after meeting his bail conditions.

In past videos, the preacher has blamed his feud with Kennedy as the reason behind the mass exodus of numerous members from his church.

The YouTube video of Kennedy Agyapong making several accusations against Bishop Obinim during their feud is below:

Obinim receives invitation from Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking before his congregation on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Obinim claimed to have been invited to Agyapong's campaign book launch event ahead of the NPP's upcoming presidential primaries on January 31.

Sharing an excerpt of the letter, he noted that Kennedy's campaign team sent it to him on Thursday, January 8, 2026, while he was outside Ghana.

Obinim stated that the invitation letter from the NPP flagbearer hopeful had nothing to do with their personal issues and that he could not hide it from the public.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim speaking about his invitation to Kennedy Agyapong's book launch event is below:

Reactions to Kennedy's invitation to Obinim

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Becky’s Preloved Jeans commented:

"Father, please don’t go. 😩😩😩 We beg you."

Regina Papabi wrote:

"Please don't go. I am not going to vote for him because of what he did to you."

Queenlisathefirst-TV said:

"Please don't go, Papa. Do not dine with your enemy, please."

Benedicta Gafah dismisses relationship rumours with Obinim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benedicta Gafah dismissed relationship rumours with Bishop Daniel Obinim after Ghanaians mocked his wife, Florence, over her physical transformation.

In a post, the beautiful actress opened up about her romantic relationship with her boyfriend, to whom she professed her love.

Benedicta Gafah also addressed allegations about her being responsible for Florence Obinim's makeover.

