President John Dramani Mahama has inspired the youth as he promoted young Ghanaian creative designers

The great politician looked a decade younger as he promoted the stylish Jordan sneakers beyond the shores of the country

Some social media users have hailed President John Dramani Mahama as one of the most fashionable politicians in Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama reiterated that he is one of Ghana's most stylish presidents ever.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) member showcased his fashion sense to a global audience by supporting a made-in-Ghana brand.

President Mahama poses with the founder of Free The Youth sneakers in a viral post. Photo credit: @officialjdm.

President Mahama meets founders of FTY sneakers

President John Mahama chalked up many successes during his first term after winning the 2024 presidential election with a significant margin over Dr Bawumia.

He recently welcomed the founders of the Free The Youth brand to his home for a brief conversation.

President John Mahama rocks a black suit to address the country. Photo credit: @officialjdm

The creative minds behind the brand, Jonathan Coffie, Winfred Mensah, Richard Ormano, and Kelly Foli were visibly excited as they presented President Mahama with a custom pair of Free The Youth sneakers and a matching jersey.

The brand has gained global recognition through hard work, strategic marketing, and bold, original designs.

President John Dramani Mahama and the founders of FTY sneakers

Reactions as President Mahama flaunts FTY sneakers

Some social media users have commented on President John Mahama's look, which has gone viral on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Evans Fantastic stated:

"So JM will not do one mistake for us to discuss. Ebe so we dey chop president."

Myss Koranteng stated:

"Eei my president diier guy guy oo. The last time I was telling a Togolese about my president he was lost he can’t relate. My president diiier woy3 guy pro max. The shoe they gave him he is rocking it just to support."

Gordon Donkor stated:

"I said it that this foot no go catch one week in this man's house. Because if he no wear am today, by the time he returns from Switzerland nu na Sharaf ati ano dadadadada."

David Bansah stated:

"This man, e no recently wey them dash you this kick? Your guy guy be too much.By now them our colleagues from the other side will hold press conferences say president collect bribe."

Abdulai Shahanun stated:

"I’m just imagining Akufaro in this drip."

Ebenezer Gmanyimboh Niina stated:

"That's my MP right before the president."

Nana Prime stated:

"The one deiiii Mr president has done well for marketing a product link to Ghana young entrepreneurs. Take your two."

President John Dramani Mahama

DJ Khaled promotes FTY sneakers

DJ Khaled has applauded the founders of the Free The Youth brand for the unique sneakers that have captured attention worldwide.

He flaunted the sneakers in a viral video while hailing the young Ghanaian creatives for their hard work and dedication towards writing their names in history books.

The music producer highlighted the special features of the Free The Youth Jordon sneakers in the viral video.

DJ Khaled promotes FTY sneakers

Amaarae receives her FTY sneakers

Ghanaian musician Amaarae has been listed among the few top celebrities who have received their Free The Youth sneakers.

She was overwhelmed when the group attended her Blackout Experience concert in Accra to present her pair of sneakers.

The songstress showed off the trending sneakers in a viral video, which was shot at the musical event.

Amaarae receives her FTY sneakers

President John Mahama sings with Piesie Esther

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Dramani, who turned heads at an event with his unique singing prowess.

In a trending video, the president and award-winning gospel star Piesie Esther performed the Soma Ogya song at an event.

Some social media users praised President John Mahama after major blogs shared the videos on Instagram.

