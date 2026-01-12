Popular Ghanaian prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun drew massive online reactions after addressing claims about who influenced King Nii Tackie Ga Mantse’s rise

The video gained traction after he responded to another prophet’s assertion of playing a defining role in the Ga Mantse’s life

Though Elbernard mentioned no names, many believed his remarks were directed at Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who had recently shared similar claims publicly

General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, warmed hearts online after sharing his peaceful stance on the growing conversation surrounding Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

In a TikTok video shared by @examinethem, the respected cleric spoke with calm assurance, choosing love and clarity over confrontation.

Rather than engaging in heated exchanges, Prophet Elbernard gently reminded Ghanaians that the King himself had already spoken openly about the people who influenced his life. To him, the King’s words carried final authority.

With a composed smile, the prophet acknowledged hearing comments directed at him even before stepping into church service. Still, he expressed patience, noting that wisdom sometimes lies in knowing when to speak.

According to him, prophecy was never meant to be a competition, but a calling rooted in service and humility.

Ga Mantse appreciates Prophet Elbernard over anointing

Prophet Elbernard recalled the Ga Mantse’s public appreciation, quoting the King’s words that credited him as the reason he stands where he is today. That acknowledgement, he said, was enough reassurance.

Prophet Elbernard further shared that his ministry was never driven by relevance or invitations.

He stressed that despite being invited to political gatherings in the past, he chose to remain focused on his spiritual mandate.

He concluded by saying he would respond fully in due time, adding that no one should feel intimidated. His message, filled with calm strength, struck a chord with many who praised his maturity and peaceful approach.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Elbernard’s response

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section following the Spiritlife Revival Ministries head pastor’s reply on who made Nii Tackie the Ga Mantse.

Mi Diathesimos wrote:

"From 2008, pull out the other prophet and let’s see who has stood the test of time."

Albertdovie shared:

"Pls prophet, listen to yourself. He never says something bad about you, stop this pls."

Hon.Frank Amoako added:

"This man is the prophet of God."

KayPee shared:

"Must he respond to everything, just focus on doing the work of God?"

Prophet Kojo Ampofo wrote:

"He’s not in a competition with you, sir; he only stated facts and was just overwhelmed by the ungratefulness of men Yh … respectfully, sir 🙏."

Ofosu_Mike commented:

"That’s my Father ooooo, God bless You MOG."

0003 wrote:

"I just love this man 👏👏👏."

Jah Maker 1 added:

"I love you, I love your everything daddy.. God bless you ❤️."

Sir Steve wrote;

"Topmost."

Nigel Gaisie shares prophecies for 2026

YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had predicted Agradaa's release from prison in 2026 despite her ongoing legal battles.

The controversial televangelist is currently serving a 15-year sentence for defrauding victims with false spiritual promises and advertisements.

Speaking at his 31st December Watch Night service to round off 2025, Prophet Gaisie shared details of a vision of Agradaa's release.

