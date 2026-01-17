Ghana’s Ambassador to the US, Victor Emmanuel Smith, said that Ken Ofori-Atta has been moved from the Caroline Detention Facility

According to the Ambassador, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before a US court on January 20, 2026, in a virtual hearing

He stated that he does not know why the hearing would be virtual, but he guessed it was a practice in the US

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Victor Emmanuel Smith, has disclosed that the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been moved from the Caroline Detention Facility, where he was held.

Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday, January 5, 2026, over immigration status issues. He was sent to the Caroline Detention Facility.

Ken Ofori-Atta has been moved from the Caroline Detention Centre. Photo credit: Getty Images

However, Victor Emmanuel Smith said his recent checks showed that the former Finance Minister has been moved from there and is expected to appear before a US court on January 20, 2026. He added that Ofori-Atta's hearing would be virtual.

“The only thing I know is that Ken’s one would be virtual, and I am also informed that he has been moved from the detention centre where he was before. I haven’t been briefed as to why the virtual court, I guess it is something they do these days.”

Ofori-Atta's fear in returning to Ghana

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Ghana's Ambassador to the US said that Ken Ofori-Atta, through his cousin Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, expressed fear over fate if he returns.

According to Mr Smith, this fear was expressed by Mr Ofori-Atta’s cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, in a phone conversation.

“Gabby called me and said Ken wants to come, but he is afraid of how he will be treated.”

The Ambassador said he assured Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko that Ofori-Atta will be treated well and taken through the legal process.

"So I told him I wanted to meet Ken and give him the assurance that he will be taken through the legal process because the Attorney-General, Dr Ayine gave me that assurance,” Ambassador Smith said.

Meanwhile, the ICE unit said Ghana’s former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is an “illegal alien” who has overstayed his visa.

ICE adds that the former Finance Minister’s conduct amounts to a violation of US immigration law, which could result in deportation.

