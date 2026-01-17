The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has shared the former Finance Minister's greatest concern in returning to Ghana to be tried

Kofi Bentil's assertion was confirmed by Ghana's Ambassador to the US, Victor Emmanuel Smith, in a media interview

Meanwhile, the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, accused Ken Ofori-Atta of evading justice

Kofi Bentil, the Vice President of IMANI Africa, said that the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is not fleeing from the legal charges levelled against him in Ghana but rather the treatment he may receive when he returns.

According to Kofi Bentil, the embattled former Finance Minister is more worried about his potential treatment than about the charges against him.

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa, claims Ken Ofori-Atta fears treatment in Ghana, not legal charges. Photo credit: Kofi Bentil & Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Accra-based TV3, Kofi Bentil said:

"It is not about the charges; he (Ken Ofori-Atta) is apprehensive about the treatment he will get."

This was confirmed when Ghana's Ambassador to the US, Victor Emmanuel Smith spoke granted a media interview.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Victor Emmanuel Smith disclosed that Ken Ofori-Atta, through his cousin Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, expressed fear about his fate if he returned to Ghana.

According to Mr Smith, this fear was expressed by Mr Ofori-Atta’s cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, in a phone conversation.

“Gabby called me and said Ken wants to come, but he was afraid of how he will be treated.”

The Ambassador said he assured Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko that Ofori-Atta will be treated well and taken through the legal process.

"So I told him I wanted to meet Ken and give him the assurance that he would be taken through the legal process because the Attorney-General, Dr Ayine gave me that assurance,” Ambassador Smith said.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu responds to Ken's fear

However, the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the claims that Ken Ofori-Atta is concerned he would not be treated well in Ghana must not be accepted.

He accused the former Finance Minister of evading justice. Also speaking on Accra-based TV3, he said:

"Ken Ofori-Atta has been trying to evade justice. That is all. The claim that he is afraid of how he will be treated well does not cut."

Meanwhile, the ICE unit said Ghana’s former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is an “illegal alien” who has overstayed his visa.

ICE adds that the former Finance Minister’s conduct amounts to a violation of US immigration law, which could result in deportation.

Source: YEN.com.gh