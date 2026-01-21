"This Is Not a Contest for Insults": Dr Bawumia Jabs Kennedy Agyapong

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has accused fellow NPP aspirant Kennedy Agyapong of launching personal attacks to influence the upcoming presidential primaries

He claimed his opponents are spreading lies and insults as part of a deliberate strategy to tarnish his image

He said this in response to Kennedy Agyapong's recent attacks on his integrity and credibility

Former Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to recent attacks on his credibility by fellow aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking at a campaign event in the Ashanti Region recently, Dr Bawumia, who was the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, said his opponents have devised a deliberate strategy to attack his personality and malign his integrity as the flagbearer race draws closer.

The former Vice President further said it has become obvious that he is winning the NPP flagbearer race and that his rivals have resorted to personal attacks to tarnish his image in the eyes of delegates.

“A few days ago, a bird whispered to us that two weeks to the flagbearer election, they are going to come out with a strategy to insult and lie against me, so all of you should stay alert. You will hear a lot about me, but they are all lies. They just want to change your minds,” he claimed.

He consequently urged Kennedy Agyapong to focus on telling the delegates what he would do if elected and to desist from insults and personal attacks.

“They know their campaign is running on flat tires, and so they say, ‘If you miss the ball, don’t miss the man,’ and that’s why they are insulting me. But I won’t mind them. We are focused on winning the elections.”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also denied claims that he said Prof Adu-Boahen did not contest the 1996 NPP flagbearer race against former President John Kufuor because he was unwell.

“They are even attacking and calling me a liar over statements I did not make,” he said.

What did Kennedy Agyapong say against Bawumia?

Dr Bawumia made these remarks in response to Kennedy Agyapong's recent attack on his integrity.

Speaking to NPP delegates, Kennedy Agyapong, who is a six-term MP for Assin Central, said Dr Bawumia is not trustworthy, describing him as a “liar.”

The controversial politician further cautioned NPP delegates against voting for a candidate suffering from a credibility crisis.

“I have never seen a liar like our former flagbearer [Dr Bawumia]. He is a liar,” he claimed.

The former Assin Central MP made these remarks while reacting to a recent claim made by Dr Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of Ghana, regarding the NPP’s first presidential candidate, Professor Adu-Boahen.

Tema East delegates stop Bawumia from campaigning

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that some delegates of the NPP in the Tema East Constituency had thrown their full support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party's upcoming flagbearer race.

Despite Dr. Bawumia's attempt to address the crowd, the delegates insisted their votes were already pledged to him, making his speech unnecessary

The overwhelming show of support was marked by chants of "Bawumia! No change!" from the delegates.

