Kennedy Agyapong has urged NPP delegates to reject Dr Bawumia in the upcoming flagbearer elections

He accused Bawumia of lying about the party’s history to win support and called him untrustworthy

Agyapong insisted that Professor Adu-Boahen contested the 1996 primaries, contrary to Bawumia’s claims

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has urged delegates of the party to reject his main rival in the contest, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the polls slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

In a video circulating on social media, Kennedy Agyapong, who is a sixth-term Member of Parliament for Assin Central, said Dr Bawumia is not trustworthy, describing him as a "liar."

Kennedy Agyapong cautions NPP delegates against electing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer. Photo credit: Ken Ohene Agyapong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

The controversial politician further cautioned NPP delegates against voting for a candidate suffering from a credibility crisis.

"I have never seen a liar like our former flagbearer [Dr Bawumia]. He is a liar," he claimed.

Ken slams Bawumia for distorting NPP history

The former Assin Central MP made these remarks while reacting to a recent claim made by Dr Bawumia, the immediate past vice president of Ghana, regarding the NPP’s first presidential candidate, Professor Adu-Boahen.

The former vice president is reported to have told some party delegates during a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region that Professor Adu-Boahen did not contest the 1996 presidential primaries after losing the 1992 elections because he was unwell at the time.

These claims, according to Kennedy Agyapong, are false. He explained that Prof Adu-Boahen contested the 1996 NPP flagbearer race, but delegates voted against him because of his poor performance in the 1992 presidential election.

"He [Dr Bawumia] claims Adu-Boahen did not contest the primaries because he was sick. This man [Dr Bawumia] is a liar. Today, I tell you he's a liar. You shouldn't vote for a liar, a man who is lying to have power," he said.

"Listen to the history. Adu-Boahen contested and won the 1992 flagbearer race, but he lost the general election. Then in 1996, Kufuor contested and beat Adu-Boahen to become the flagbearer. He [Adu-Boahen] was fighting to go unopposed, but they did not agree and contested him," he stated.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bawumia is deliberately distorting history to deceive delegates into voting for him.

"Everyone has given him a nickname. They say he is a liar, and if you elect him, people are not going to vote for him because he's a liar. He's not a trustworthy person. When I heard him yesterday, I was like wow, a presidential candidate who wants people to vote for him would look eyeball to eyeball and lie. He's a big liar," he added.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng expresses his disapproval of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: UGC.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng opposes Bawumia's candidacy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng had registered his opposition to Dr Bawumia’s bid to lead the NPP.

He claimed Dr Bawumia lacks independence and would be controlled by Akufo-Addo and his allies.

The former minister says Ghana deserves bold, capable leaders with a vision for transformation.

