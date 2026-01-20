A video of Karma President, in which he was making certain statements about Antoine Semenyo, has triggered reactions.

This comes after he claimed to have had a vision about Semenyo, urging him to seek protection

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy

Controversial Ghanaian seer Karma President has caused a stir following his latest statement regarding Antoine Semenyo.

A video, which has gone viral and was sighted by Clement's on TikTok, showed Karma President offering advice to the Black Stars forward claiming he had a vision about the player.

Karma President shares a doom prophecy about Antoine Semenyo, advises him trending video. Image:@Karma President/Facebook, @Semenyo/Facebook

Source: TikTok

According to Karma President, he foresaw in the spiritual realm that the Ghanaian attacker had been plagued with injuries during his time as a Manchester City player.

He therefore admonished him to seek protection or fortify himself to avert any unfortunate happenings.

“Semenyo should go fortify himself, else he might not have a long career. I foresaw bad injuries affecting him,” he advised.

Prophet Clement's prophecy on Semenyo

Karma President’s prophecy comes at a time when Prophet Clement gave a prophecy concerning Semenyo’s future.

He dismissed claims that the forward would struggle with the Black Stars, adding that the former Bournemouth man will achieve a lot in his career.

Antoine Semenyo now has two goals for Manchester City as of the EFL Cup tie against Newcastle United. Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed a fine start to life as a Manchester City player, having scored two goals since joining his new club.

The top scorer in the English Premier League this season also became the first Manchester City player since Emmanuel Adebayor in 2009 to score in each of his opening two appearances across competitions.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 200 likes and 23 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Karma President’s prophecy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophecy.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Eii, things dey go on. Hmmm, anyway, can’t you call him personally and inform him rather than making it public? This is not nice and must end, ahhbaa.”

Kofi Riccardo indicated:

“This man is causing fear and panic more than Ebo Noah oo.”

@My_daddi_official wrote:

“This man doesn’t say anything good, always negatives. The government has to come in and stop him from that. He creates fear and panic among people.”

Youngboy reacted:

“Everyday he dey hear bad news from person oh, when will he talk about good things?”

Joseph Wellington indicated:

“Yaya Touré is not bad, and his career was fine at City.”

Karma President prophecy on Yaw Sarpong surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President’s doom prophecy about legendary Ghanaian gospel singer Yaw Sarpong resurfaced following his untimely death on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

This comes after a prophecy he shared on April 4, 2024 stating the late Yaw Sarpong was struggling spiritually and that his family needed to make sacrifices to prevent his demise.

The self-proclaimed seer claimed that the veteran gospel singer and his family had to take action to avoid tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh