Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has registered his opposition to Dr Bawumia’s bid to lead the NPP

He claimed Bawumia lacks independence and would be controlled by Akufo-Addo and his allies

The former minister says Ghana deserves bold, capable leaders with a vision for transformation

Renowned surgeon and former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has expressed his disapproval of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer race.

Speaking on UTV on Monday, January 19, 2026, the former minister said that although he does not support any of the five presidential aspirants in the NPP race, he believes Dr Bawumia, the former vice president of Ghana, is not the right person to lead the party.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng expresses his disapproval of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy in the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

"I do not support any of the five presidential candidates, but I oppose Dr Bawumia becoming the NPP flagbearer," he said.

Explaining why he opposes Dr Bawumia, the former minister suggested that he does not have a mind of his own.

He stressed that he would be controlled by former president Nana Akufo-Addo and his relatives.

"He is the face of the past and of some incompetent executive people and abusive regional chairmen, and he cannot bring them to book," he stated.

Frimpong-Boateng advocates for better leaders for Ghana

When questioned if he has a personal grudge with Dr Bawumia, the renowned surgeon and politician said he has no issues with him.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng stated that he is also fighting for the betterment of Ghana, adding that the country deserves better leaders to steer its affairs.

"Ghana is more important than all of us. It's about Ghana, and we are fighting for our children and their children's children... we have to state the truth, and this is the truth," he added.

"We need to build this country. We need solid people. We need people who are passionate, who are in control, and who have the capacity to use science, technology and innovation to transform the country," he further stated.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Prof Frimpong-Boateng's comments on Bawumia spark reactions

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Prof Frimpong-Boateng's comments on Bawumia's candidacy in the forthcoming NPP flagbearer race.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Eric Owusu Bondah said:

"Prof take it easy, you are done with your analog era. Allow the youth to also enjoy their digitalization era with Dr Bawumia. You can not select for us."

@Prosper Sunkyedong also said:

"Is Prof. indirectly saying they are all Sankwas?"

@Nana Antwi Fiifi Stephenson commented:

"He is laying down good analytical points. He is laying down the truth."

Prof Frimpong Boateng bemoans the seeming decline of the NPP. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Prof Frimpong-Boateng bemoans NPP decline

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh renowned surgeon Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng had criticised the current state of the New Patriotic Party.

He claimed the party had strayed from its founding values and no longer aligns with his personal beliefs.

Frimpong-Boateng alleged that the recent flagbearer election was marred by bribery, intimidation, and manipulation.

Source: YEN.com.gh