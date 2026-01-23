Dr Yaw Adutwum, an aspiring flagbearer of the NPP, reflected on his 14-year journey of waiting to become a father

He shared how he felt on special occasions like Father's Day, where his students from church and school made him cards

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Dr Yaw Adutwum, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), shared his experience during the wait period with his wife as they hoped for their biological children.

According to Dr Adutwum, they waited for 14 years to get a child. He described the waiting period as an emotional one.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong-Manso, the NPP flagbearer hopeful said he even got more emotional on Father's Day when the children he taught in school and church made him cards.

He stated that some of the most emotional moments for him were when his wife moved to the front in church so the congregation or a pastor would pray for her.

When Delay asked him the kind of prayers he was saying during the 14 years, Dr Adutwum responded and said that he often asked God to have mercy on them and bless them with a child.

Dr Yaw Adutwum said he believes a young Ghanaian man they hosted in America was the angel God used to give them a biological child.

Reactions to Dr Adutwum's fertility journey

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Delay on Facebook. Read them below:

Ewuradjoa Agyekum said:

"Delay I waited for 18 years ooo 😮‍💨it’s not easy ooo."

Francis Etsuah wrote:

"Issues like this reminds of the tears and the emotional trauma I went through on December 13, 1999. Hmmm the will of God sometimes is not understandable and difficult to accept."

Boadu Queen said:

"Herrrrr God bless this man 14 years of waiting, what a wow🤔."

Akosua Pokuaa wrote:

"14 years asɛ ɛdafɔm, awoɔ pɛ nnafɔm. Gye Nyame."

John Nakebah said:

"This man should focus on Apostleship and ignore politics."

Obed Kwabena Amoako Boadu wrote:

"Oh! I now understand why I had this huge admiration for this man the first time I watched him on TV. It takes strong men. Hmmmm."

Mavis Agbley said:

"I watched the interview from beginning to the end and am like woow. The man won my ❤️."

Krobea Owusu wrote:

"14 years of waiting! Eeeeish."

Rosina NanaAma Asare said:

"Hmmm, and some of us also have it so easy and early yet problems bebreee...Only God knows best in this life."

Akosua Abrefi Duah wrote:

"That wait for couples is not a joke. You have to be mentally strong and patient paa paa. Woowww."

Nana Efya Boakye Boadu said:

"This is so emotional 🥲."

Rosemary Mmalebna wrote:

"Sis, the fourteen years he is talking about is like forever ooo my goodness."

Akosua Goh said:

"It’s rare to see or hear a man openly share his perspective and prayer journey regarding infertility. We most often only hear the women’s side of the waiting process. So, seeing a man- especially a public figure, be that vulnerable, that’s Delay doing things differently!"

