A German tourist who visits Ghana often has complained about the rigorous process of acquiring a Ghanaian visa in recent times

The white man said that he had written a letter to the Tourism Ministry listing his grievances and how they can be addressed

Ghanaian Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the matter

A German tourist who travelled to Ghana lamented the cumbersome process of acquiring a Ghanaian visa when one wants to travel to the West African country.

The man compared the visa acquisition process a few years back to the current one and shared his verdict.

A German tourist complains about Ghana's rigorous visa acquisition process in recent times. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & GIS/Facebook

In a video on X, the white man claimed the process of acquiring a visa to Ghana was simpler in some years past. He further stated that the rigorous process may prevent many who want to visit Ghana from travelling to the country.

The white man stated that he had written a letter to the Tourism Ministry and shared his concerns with them

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to Ghana's visa acquisition process

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@SierraSec_NG said:

"Lol he cannot write a letter to the tourism minister or whatever to change the process of acquiring visas 😂… then he should write to the same in Germany for him to change the procedures for acquiring visas for Ghanaians wai."

@JeremiasWeigle wrote:

"He is 100% correct. A Ghana visa on arrival should simply be issued upon arrival. Everywhere in East Africa, it costs 50 dollars. Only in Ghana, you have to pay 200 dollars. Ghana is a wonderful country and should attract tourists, but many are discouraged when they have to go through such a complicated process."

@Fred_Dperfed9 said:

"Why is he complaining? I'm happy for them to experience the stress we go through before we get visas. You can do fasting and prayers for 30 days, and they will still bounce you."

@just_khris wrote:

"Does he know how long it takes to get a German visa?"

@oStitchees said:

"How will you attract tourists with this frustration? The tourists will start moving to neighbouring countries soon."

@ItzBigSmall wrote:

"Herh, Mr Ablakwah no dey play oo.. no more free lunch. You wan make i learn German to come to Germany, no problem. You're lucky we no tell you to learn Manprugu."

@iam_pdee said:

"I hosted some people from France 🇫🇷 theway they suffered before they got a visa to Ghana, it was surprising 🇬🇭."

@lmdzarto wrote:

"Honestly, our embassies around the world...No professionalism at all. Our system is outdated; we are probably the only country still issuing sticker visas."

@Sa_ddyk said:

"I’m so glad our embassies in Europe and America also return the favour. He’s complaining about the reality we have endured for decades!!! You will be surprised how many foreigners overstay their visas in Ghana, ask an Immigration officer."

