The Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has confirmed issues with the flagbearer aspirant peace pact recently signed

Kennedy Agyapong appeared to be the only one of the five candidates who noticed an issue with the document

The five New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirants signed a peace pact ahead of the January 31 presidential primaries on January 22

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Danquah Smith Buttey, has confirmed that discrepancies were identified in the flagbearer aspirant peace pact recently signed.

Buttey explained that Kennedy Agyapong refused to sign the document due to a typing error.

Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party says there was an error in the peace pact that was rectified. Credit: Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Facebook

3News reported that the executive explained that a statement in the document was meant to read "we won’t accept".

However, it was mistakenly typed as "we will accept," according to Buttey.

The error was later rectified to ensure the document was properly signed, allowing the peace process to move forward.

One of the aspirants, Kennedy Agyapong, appeared to be the only one of the five candidates who noticed an issue with the document.

A video of him being hesitant to sign the document emerged after the signing ceremony.

What does the NPP peace pact mandate?

According to the pact, the candidates acknowledged that the primaries have been conducted in a manner that is transparent, inclusive, and fair, with all aspirants afforded equal opportunities to participate. They pledged to accept the outcome of the elections as a valid and binding expression of the will of the party’s delegates.

The agreement further commits the aspirants to promote peace and unity within the party before, during, and after the primaries. They agreed to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could disrupt party cohesion and reaffirmed their loyalty to the NPP, regardless of the election outcome.

On support for the eventual winner, the pact states that all candidates will work diligently to back the chosen flagbearer, not only during the 2028 elections but also in efforts to secure a strong parliamentary majority.

Any disputes arising from violations of the pact will be resolved through the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms in line with the NPP constitution.

The aspirants who signed the agreement were Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyepong.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agaypong are the leading candidates in the NPP flagbearer race. Credit: Nippah Dennis.

Source: Getty Images

Bawumia has stood out as the clear frontrunner in the NPP flagbearer race over the last year.

Akufo-Addo advises flagbearer aspirants

YEN.com.gh reported that the former President Nana Akufo-Addo warned aspirants that the NPP was bigger than any individual.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, also cautioned all the aspirants to rise above short-term emotions.

Source: YEN.com.gh