A video of Kennedy Agyapong, flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) speaking to his son has gone viral

The NPP flagbearer hopeful seemed unhappy about some unreleased money, which he probably thought was dispatched.

He was on the call with his first son, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, who was at Kennedy Agyapong's campaign office

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ordered that some money be released during the presidential primary.

The former Member of Parliament for Assin North was speaking to his first son, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, on the phone.

Kennedy Agyapong demands the release of some money during the presidential primary. Photo credit: @realKenAgyapong

Source: Twitter

In a video on social media, Kennedy Agyapong told his son to tell one Asante to release the money. Meanwhile, Kenneth Agyapong told his father that a certain Coleman had informed him that an amount of the money had been released.

However, Kennedy Agyapong wanted all the money released and insisted that Asante be asked to give out the cash.

It is not clear what the money was to be used for. However, all flagbearer aspirants gave the delegates some money as transport allowance.

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong was at his father's campaign office on the day of the NPP's presidential primary when he spoke to his father.

Kennedy Agyapong had cast his ballot in the Assin Central Constituency not long before he spoke to his son.

Those in Kennedy Agyapong's campaign office were preparing the place awaiting his return from the Central Region.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Kennedy and son's conversation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

Bra Samir said:

"His son calls him Sir, that’s discipline!"

Raphael Morgan wrote:

"By 12 pm Dr Bawumia should concede defeat. He should do it as early as he did during the 2024 election...and he must be fast and call Honourable and congratulate him. Because he fought a good fight."

Prince Wiafe said:

"Father's Pride. Nothing Beats Family ❤️."

Kwame Addo-Egyir Kumi wrote:

"Ghanaians are waiting for KENnected."

Richard Asare said:

"Prophetic Word About The Five Aspirants of NPP; In my revelation from Jehovah God Almighty, All The Prophets Of The Aspirants Were Lined Up For Our Lord Jesus to choose the person who will help propagate the Gospel; Prophet Bernard El Bernard was the number 1. Then the Lord rejected him by not choosing him. But I saw him smiling. Beloved, believe not every Spirit but try them whether they are of God. For many false Prophets are gone out into the World."

Roland Maison wrote:

"Very disciplined."

José Cheddar said:

"The easiest win ever for NDC in the history of Ghana election will be recorded in 2028 if NPP choose Bawumia as their presidential candidate 😏."

Source: YEN.com.gh