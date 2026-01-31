Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has deployed branded buses in the Kumasi metropolis

The Ken Agyapong-branded buses offered free rides to all passengers as a way of helping with the transport issues in recent times

The conductors were all in Ken Agyapong-branded shirts to show their support for the former MP for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, one of the aspiring flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has deployed buses across the Kumasi metropolis ahead of the party's presidential primary.

The businessman deployed the buses to show his strong connection with the grassroots of the party.

Ken Agyapong deploys branded buses in the Kumasi metropolis.

In a video on X, one of the buses was spotted in the Kumasi metropolis. A woman was standing at one of the entrances of the bus and shouting for passengers to board.

She was shouting 'Santasi', which showed where the bus was headed. The lady added that it was a free ride for anyone boarding. She was wearing a Ken-branded shirt as well.

There were a few men who were also wearing Ken-branded shirts and helping the lady get passengers for the bus.

Some people joined the bus with their loads. The bus drove off, possibly to the next stop after the passengers joined.

About the NPP Presidential Primary

The NPP is expected to hold its presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026. Five people are contesting for the position.

The five contestants are former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister, Dr Byran Acheampong, former Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong.

The NPP has indicated that 211,849 delegates are expected to vote in the presidential primary across Ghana’s 276 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 333 polling centres with polls opening at 0700 hours and closing at 1400 hours.

Each constituency will generally have one centre, except in cases where the number of delegates exceeds 1,000, where additional voting points will be created within the same locality.

Ken Agyapong Calls for Peace

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong emphasised on the need for peace and unity ahead of NPP presidential primary elections.

The former Member of Parliament for Assin Central warned against violence, urging Ghanaians to maintain harmony before, during and after the election.

Reactions on social media showed scepticism about his call for peace amidst his controversial history.

Dr Bryan Acheampong warns the NPP against fielding Dr Mahamudu Bawumia again in the 2028 election.

Bryan Acheampong warns NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bryan Acheampong, a flagbearer hopeful for the NPP cautioned delegates against electing Dr Bawumia to represent the party in the 2028 elections.

He said that there was a need for the NPP to choose a candidate likely to win, since leadership is a key factor in securing victory.

Dr Acheampong said he believes Ghanaians will forgive the NPP for its past shortcomings and reelect the party into power.

