NPP Primaries: Odododiodio Constituency Delegates Threaten Boycott Over Unpaid GH¢700 Allowance
In the lead-up to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer primaries, a group of over 30 delegates from the Odododiodio Constituency has expressed serious dissatisfaction.
They have threatened to boycott the voting process unless they receive their outstanding GH₵700 transportation allowance from the campaign team of presidential hopeful Dr Bryan Acheampong.
Odododiodio constituency delegates demand GH₵700 Allowance
These delegates have raised concerns that two members of Acheampong’s campaign team have failed to disburse the promised funds, prompting a few delegates to take drastic measures, including seizing the mobile device of one of the campaign officials in a bid to signal their frustration.
“I travelled all the way from Kasoa to this constituency solely because of my support for Bryan. However, it seems the campaign team is holding onto the money that is rightfully ours. We want Bryan to know that if he does not secure victory, he should direct his frustrations towards his campaign team in Odododiodio.”
Other delegates echoed this sentiment, elaborating that their grievances extend beyond the mere lack of payment.
They are particularly aggrieved by what they perceive as a deliberate withholding of funds that had already been allocated.
The Instagram video is below:
Reactions as Odododiodio delegates threaten to boycott primaries
Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after some delegates at Odododiodio constituency spoke about their unpaid allowances. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Top fan
Whyte Dove
The next 4 yrs meaning opposition nu de3 ey3 confirmed anaa
- 45m
- Reply
Isaac Asiedu Appiah
Kookoo season, meanwhile u know Paapa Bryan no go win buh u want him to pay
- 24m
- Reply
Gunshot Derrick ·
This is the reason why we must all support Prof. Frimpong and Torgbe Nyaho Tameklo's law suit against NPP, NDC and EC concerning the delegates only voting during primaries.
- 46m
- Reply
- Edited
Sisi De Mon
Ghana shud have really forced each citizen to include the elderly by law to be educated to at least hold a diploma.
- 36m
- Reply
- Edited
Wenty Alfah Kwofie
Eeiii so all the videos are about money
- 6m
- Reply
Nana Aboagye Annor Owiredu
Eeii Ghana ɛbɛyeyie ni
- 43m
- Reply
Yamveela Salifu
- 5m
- Reply
Charles Mensah
And how do you expect other Ghanaians to vote for free. Weinom nyinaa y3 delegates
- 31m
- Reply
Prophet Nhyiraba Nana Yaw
Maame wei paa, money wey u no get nu, how come u budget for it
- 26m
- Reply
Top fan
Samuel Osei
Your budget is in disarray
