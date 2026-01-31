In the lead-up to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer primaries, a group of over 30 delegates from the Odododiodio Constituency has expressed serious dissatisfaction.

They have threatened to boycott the voting process unless they receive their outstanding GH₵700 transportation allowance from the campaign team of presidential hopeful Dr Bryan Acheampong.

These delegates have raised concerns that two members of Acheampong’s campaign team have failed to disburse the promised funds, prompting a few delegates to take drastic measures, including seizing the mobile device of one of the campaign officials in a bid to signal their frustration.

“I travelled all the way from Kasoa to this constituency solely because of my support for Bryan. However, it seems the campaign team is holding onto the money that is rightfully ours. We want Bryan to know that if he does not secure victory, he should direct his frustrations towards his campaign team in Odododiodio.”

Other delegates echoed this sentiment, elaborating that their grievances extend beyond the mere lack of payment.

They are particularly aggrieved by what they perceive as a deliberate withholding of funds that had already been allocated.

