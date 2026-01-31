The results after voting ended in the NPP presidential primaries have begun trickling in

At Nhyiaeso, Dr Bawumia defeated his main contender to be declared the victor by the Electoral Commission

Dr Stephen Amoah, in an interview, reflected on the outcome of the election in his constituency as he shared his assessment of the whole process

Polls in the NPP presidential primaries have officially ended, with results coming in from various centres across the nation.

In the Nhyiaeso Constituency, the Electoral Commission disclosed that the total number of votes cast at the State Experimental Basic School was 795 votes.

Stephen Amoha speaks as Dr Bawumia wins Nhyiaso Photo credit:@Joy News/YouTube

With this, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia came first with 371 votes, Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 321 votes, Dr Bryan Acheampong took the third spot with 91 votes, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum came fourth with 4 votes, and Kwabena Agyapong took the fifth position with no votes.

The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Stephen Amoah, in an interview with Joy News right after the declaration of the results by the EC, admitted he was surprised by the outcome.

He, however, expressed delight that the process was peaceful, adding that the unity of the party was also paramount.

As a member of Kennedy Agyapong’s team, he said delegates had made their choices and conceded that Dr Bawumia had won the constituency.

"I am very surprised. I thought Kennedy was going to win, but it is an election. At least the good thing is that there is peace, so that is the most important thing. I was thinking Kennedy would win by about 60 per cent. We are dealing with human beings, so it is okay."

“The delegates are grown up and they have the minds to analyse what is good for them. Your decision will determine your future, so what they have done has been free and fair; they have chosen what they want. So for this place, Dr Bawumia has won, and I think it is one party.”

