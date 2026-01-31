Mahamudu Bawumia secured a big victory at the New Patriotic Party headquarters in the presidential primary

Kennedy Agyapong followed with the second most votes, while other candidates secured minimal support

Bawumia was projected to win 14 out of 16 regions and get 57% of the total votes cast in the primary

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia secured victory at the New Patriotic Party headquarters amid the party's ongoing presidential primary process.

Citi News reported that the former Vice President polled 308 of the 481 total votes, per provisional results.

His main challenger, Kennedy Agyapong, got 160 votes, Bryan Acheampong got three votes, Yaw Adutwum got two votes, while Kwabena Agyepong got seven votes.

Bawumia has been tipped to win the primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global InfoAnalytics.

He had been predicted to win 57% of the vote, followed by Agyapong with 28%. Acheampong is projected to secure 13%, while Adutwum has 2%. The remaining candidate, Kwabena Agyapong, stood at less than 1%.

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has projected that the former Vice President will win 14 out of the 16 regions.

Over 200,000 delegates voted in the election across Ghana’s 276 constituencies at 333 polling centres.

In the 2023 presidential primary, Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total valid votes cast.

