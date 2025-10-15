GIHOC Distilleries Drops 24-Hour Economy Over Low Demand
GIHOC Distilleries Company dropped the Mahama administration's flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative over low demand.
Joy News reported that the company urged the government to clamp down on alcohol imports to help it.
At a press conference, the CEO of GIHOC distilleries, Jones Borteye Applerh, noted that the company was dealing with stiff competition.
"In Kumasi alone, we have about 22 other products that are competing with us.”
“If we want to do the 24-hour, it means that we must do other things to complement what we do, otherwise we will lock our capital.”
