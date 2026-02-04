Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been named Africa’s Most Outstanding Finance Minister for 2025

The award was conferred at the Africa Development Council Leadership Ratings and Awards event

He was recognised for prudent economic management, fiscal discipline, and financial reforms

Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has been named the Most Outstanding Finance Minister in Africa for 2025.

The honour was conferred on Dr Ato Forson at the Africa Development Council (ADC) Leadership Ratings and Awards held recently.

Ghana’s Dr Cassiel Ato Forson wins an award as Africa's Most Outstanding Finance Minister for 2025. Photo credit: Dr Cassiel Ato Forson/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Dr Ato Forson received the award under the prestigious Order of the Star Award category, beating other competent finance ministers from across the continent.

The ADC Leadership Ratings and Awards celebrate outstanding leadership and performance across key socio-economic sectors within the African continent.

According to GhanaWeb, the minister was recognised for his prudent economic management, including fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stabilisation initiatives, as well as public finance reforms.

According to the ADC, Dr Ato Forson's policy direction and management of Ghana's finances have significantly contributed to restoring confidence in the country's economy.

The Most Outstanding Finance Minister in Africa award conferred on him highlights his prudent spending, strengthened revenue mobilisation efforts, and the introduction of key reforms to improve efficiency and transparency in public financial management.

"Since assuming office, Dr Forson has championed measures focused on stabilising inflation, enhancing budget credibility, and promoting responsible debt management as part of broader efforts to rebuild the economy.

"Dr Forson’s honour places Ghana among a select group of countries whose leaders are being acknowledged for driving transformative economic policies on the continent," it added.

Finance Minister touts strength of Ghanaian economy

Meanwhile, Dr Ato Forson stated previously that the economy under his watch is performing far better than what he inherited from the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

Presenting the 2026 budget statement in Parliament last year, the Finance Minister claimed Ghana’s economy is on a rebound, steadily recovering from the challenges he inherited from his predecessor.

“Ghana’s economy is breathing again, stronger, steadier, and full of promise. This is not just a recovery; it’s a reset. It’s the story of a nation that refused to stay down.

“This is the rebirth from the ashes of a daunting inheritance, a heavy burden laid upon us by the previous administration,” he added.

Dr Ato Forson, who doubles as the MP for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency, attributed the successes chalked up so far in the management of the economy to the sacrifices and resilience of the Ghanaian citizenry.

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, announces that the government, through the Bank of Ghana, has paid US$349.5 million in Eurobond debt. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Ghana pays US$349.5 million Eurobond debt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had paid over US$349 million through the Bank of Ghana towards its Eurobond debt.

In a statement at the time, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson disclosed that the country was now up to date with all 2025 debt obligations.

The government expected the timely payment to improve Ghana’s credit rating and bolster investor confidence in its recovery programme.

