DVLA Warns Against Misuse of DV Number Plates: "They Are Not for Regular Road Use"
Politics

DVLA Warns Against Misuse of DV Number Plates: "They Are Not for Regular Road Use"

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
3 min read
  • DVLA has warned the public against the misuse of DV number plates meant strictly for car dealers and manufacturers
  • Stephen Attuh, the Director of Communication, said DV plates should only be used for temporary movements like test drives or defect repairs
  • He cited Regulation 23 of LI 2180, stating prolonged use of DV plates on public roads is unlawful

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has warned the public about the misuse of DV number plates in Ghana.

DVLA stressed that the DV plates are strictly issued to car dealers and manufacturers for limited and clearly defined purposes.

DVLA CEO, DV number plates, Vehicle registration, number plate, Road regulations
DVLA, led by Julius Neequaye Kotey, the CEO, warns against the misuse of DV number plates.
Source: UGC

It also stated that the plates are not meant for general or prolonged use on public roads and cautioned that they should not be treated as alternatives to full vehicle registration.

Providing more details on the issue, the Director of Communication at the DVLA, Stephen Attuh, explained in a Citi Newsroom report that DV plates are intended to facilitate specific aspects of the operations of licensed car dealers and manufacturers.

He further stated that DV plates are mainly used for the temporary movement of vehicles, such as when leaving a dealership’s facility or garage to fix defects or for test drives before sale.

DVLA’s Director of Communication made these remarks on Thursday, February 5, 2026, while responding to concerns about the widespread use of DV plates on roads across the country.

According to him, many motorists are under the impression that DV plates can be used freely even after a vehicle has been purchased, but this practice is unlawful.

“You are not required to have a DV plate on your vehicle so long as it is not for purposes of fixing a defect on it or test driving. Once the vehicle is sold to you and you are off the dealer’s facility, you are required by law to register the vehicle to be duly identified before it can be on our roads,” he said.

Car dealers blamed for misuse of DV plates

Stephen Attuh further blamed the growing misuse of DV plates on car dealers, accusing some of them of flouting existing regulations.

He cited Regulation 23 of Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180 to support his point, adding that the rules governing the issuance and use of trade licences are clearly defined.

He stated that any deviation from the rules constitutes a breach of LI 2180.

“The dealers have allowed for the misuse of DV plates. Regulation 23 of LI 2180 clearly spells out what a trade licence is and how a person can acquire one. The DV plate has many limitations, and its use for ordinary driving is not permitted,” he stated.
DVLA CEO, Vehicle registration, number plate, Road regulations
The DVLA, led by Julius Neequaye Kotey. begins issuing the '26' number plates suffix amid the delay in the new licensing regime.
Source: Facebook

DVLA begins issuing '26' number plates suffix

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority had begun the issuance of the '26' vehicle number plate suffix.

The rollout of the 2026 number plate, which took effect on Friday, January 2, 2026, followed a delay in the implementation of the new vehicle registration regime.

Stephen Attuh said the authority was forced to maintain the old registration regime due to its inability to complete the needed legal amendments to roll out the new system.

Source: YEN.com.gh

