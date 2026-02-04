Nana Asante Bediatuo Makes Rare Appearance at Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Accra
A video of Ghanaian lawyer and diplomat, Nana Asante Bediatuo, attending the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) in Accra has sparked concern on social media.
Various prominent Ghanaian and African leaders gathered at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, for the first day of the APD, which runs until February 6.
The conference is held with the aim of empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), women, and young people to fully participate in Africa’s single market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Dignitaries spotted at the event's first day include Ghanaian lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Member of Parliament Samuel Abu Jinapor, actress Juliet Ibrahim, media personality Caroline Sampson (Sam), and musician Stonebwoy.
Nana Asante Bediatuo spotted at APD
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Bessa Ghana, Nana Asante Bediatuo was spotted arriving at the event.
The former Executive Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sharply dressed in a grey tan and wearing a trendy beige fedora.
He moved around with the help of a cane, which has become indispensable to him since suffering a stroke, which left him with walking difficulties.
Asante-Bediatuo was unmistakable in his trademark salt and pepper beard as he made his way into the conference amid his battle to regain his full mobility.
Despite his concerning condition, the event marked a major improvement in the condition of the celebrated lawyer.
Ghana's former Ambassador-at-Large had been out of the public eye since he suffered a major stroke while on an official trip to the 79th UN General Assembly in New York in 2024.
Reactions to Asante Bediatuo at APD
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Asante Bediatuo at the African Prosperity Dialogue event in Accra, with many Ghanaians expressing admiration and sympathy.
Favourite pharm 🏥💊💊💊💊 said:
"Herr, so money cannot solve some problems? So sad."
obo__gh wrote:
"Money that has solved it to this extent, A poor man can't survive what he is surviving, bro. Trust me."
For The Culture commented:
"Even in sickness, OG is still looking fly."
Js_Luxury 1 said:
"He will be fine in Jesus name 🙏."
Nana Asante Bediatuo loses mother
Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Asante Bediatuo's mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, had sadly passed away.
The Minority Leader and the MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced the tragic event that occurred on January 12, 2026.
