A member of Baba Jamal's team has triggered reactions following Mussa Dankwah's poll on the Ayawaso East NDC primaries

This comes as he rubbished a poll by Global Info Analytics that Hajia Amina Adams will emerge victorious in the election

Five persons are vying for the seat, including the late MP's wife, Amina Adams, Baba Jamal, and the constituency's chairman

A member of Baba Jamal's campaign team has responded to the poll by Global Info Analytics, predicting Hajia Amina Adams would win the NDC Ayawaso East primaries to become the party's parliamentary candidate.

In an interview with Citi FM, the man rubbished the Global Info Analytics poll and expressed hope that Baba Jamal will emerge victorious in the election.

He indicated that their checks show that Mussa Dankwah has a soft spot for Hajia Amina Adams, influencing his decision to conduct the poll.

"Inshallah, we are winning, and we are winning hands down. As I called Mussa Dankwah and told him that Ayawaso East would disgrace him, East Ayawaso would show the world that indeed he is just a lotto forecaster."

Global Info Analytics on Ayawaso East primaries

This comes as Global Info Analytics lead researcher Mussa Dankwah, in an interview with Asempa FM, Mussah Dankwah shared details of polls and research conducted by his team, indicating that the widow of Mahama Naser Toure is likely to be made the parliamentary candidate on behalf of the NDC.

Based on his polls, he indicated that Hajia Amina Adams was likely to win the election with 58 per cent, whereas Baba Jamal, the closest contender, came second with 32 per cent.

Delving into details, he stated that initial research showed Baba Jamal was initially ahead of Amina Adams; however, after the campaign began, the widow had taken the lead.

Quizzed on what may have accounted for that, Mussa Dankwah stated that the campaign message of Baba Jamal apparently did not sit well with the delegates.

Details of NDC Ayawaso East elections

Six people picked up nomination forms to contest for the seat, but the NDC vetted and cleared five aspirants who filed nominations to contest the seat.

After the vetting, the aspirants were balloted for their positions on the ballot paper ahead of today’s vote.

The candidates cleared, in the order of balloting, are: Mohammed Ramme, the NDC Constituency Chairman; Amina Adams, widow of the late Member of Parliament; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Yakubu Azindow; and Najib Mohammed.

Peeps react to NDC Ayawaso East primaries

Social media users who reacted to the polls have shared varied opinions on the Ayawso East parliamentary primary.

Sannie Mohammed Mohammed wrote:

"I think Baba Alhaji is making sense."

Hardi Ibn Ali stated:

"They should be playing. The reality will set in shortly. Lol."

Shiraz Seedorf Seidu wrote:

"I have followed and love Mussah Mussa Dankwah’s election-related polls, but his bias in favour of Hajia Amina was clearly displayed on his Facebook wall before he conducted the polls for the parliamentary primaries."

Ayawaso East MP passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, died on January 4, 2026, leaving the parliamentary seat vacant.

His seat was declared vacant, prompting the Electoral Commission (EC) to set a parliamentary by-election for Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

