The NDC has conducted balloting for the Ayawaso East by-election, with five candidates confirmed after nominations closed.

Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late MP, defied Islamic widowhood rites to appear for vetting after her request for a virtual session was rejected.

She however passed the vetting and picked number two during the balloting for the forthcoming NDC primary

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has conducted balloting for the forthcoming primary to elect a candidate for the Ayawaso East parliamentary by-election.

On Sunday, January 24, 2026, six people picked nomination forms to contest the NDC's parliamentary primary slated for Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Hajia Amina Adam, Dr Yakubu Azindow, and Baba Jamal confirm position in NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primary ballot.

Source: Facebook

The six are: Mohammed Ramme, the Ayawaso East Constituency Chairman; Hajia Amina Adam, wife of the late Member of Parliament; Baba Jamal, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Dr Yakubu Azindow; Najib Mohammed Sani; and Salam Daaru.

Out of the six, only five aspirants filed their nominations, with Salam Daaru withdrawing to support the wife of the late MP.

At the close of balloting conducted on Wednesday, January 29, 2026, Hajia Amina Adam picked number two, while her main rival in the primary, Baba Jamal, chose number three.

Below are the positions of the aspirants on the ballot for the NDC Ayawaso East primary:

Chairman Alabi Hajia Amina Baba Jamal Dr Azindow Najib

Read the Facebook post below:

Hajia Amina Adam defies Idda to undergo vetting

Meanwhile, Hajia Amina Adam seemingly defied the Islamic widowhood rite (Idda), which bars her from stepping outside the home, to undergo vetting in order to contest the Ayawaso East by-election.

A picture shared on Facebook by Abdallah Sham-un Bako, a Ghana-based international correspondent for Radio France, showed Hajia Amina Adam at the NDC Greater Accra Regional Office waiting for her vetting.

Read another Facebook post below:

She was seen fully draped in a green abaya and hijab, covering her body and face.

The late MP's widow made this controversial decision after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC rejected her request for a virtual vetting.

According to the NDC’s Deputy Director of Elections, Rashid Tanko Computer, Hajia Amina Adam submitted a letter through her representative on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, raising concerns about her inability to physically appear before the vetting committee due to the demands of Idda.

He said the NDC's FEC, however, declined the request, insisting that the candidate must be physically present for her vetting.

What is Idda and the rules governing It?

Idda, known in Hausa as Takaba, is an Islamic widowhood rite observed by a Muslim woman after the death of her husband.

It is a mandatory waiting period of four months and ten days. However, if the widow is pregnant, her Idda lasts until childbirth.

During this period, the widow is not allowed to remarry, enter into a marriage contract, or participate in social events.

She is also not required to beautify herself excessively with adornment, perfume, or makeup, as a sign of mourning.

Additionally, the widow is required to remain in the marital home, except for valid reasons such as medical needs. She is also entitled to maintenance and housing from her late husband’s estate.

Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Toure Naser, is reported dead on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Source: UGC

What triggered the Ayawaso by-election?

The Ayawaso East by-election was necessitated by the death of Mahama Naser Toure, who was serving his fourth term.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the MP died on Sunday, January 4, 2026, after a period of illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was buried on Monday, January 6, 2026, at the Madina Cemetery in Accra, in line with Islamic practices.

