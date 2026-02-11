Mohammed Baba Jamal has left his role as Ghana's Ambassador to Nigeria to contest for MP in Ayawaso East

Some Ghanaians questioned his decision to leave a diplomatic post for local politics, tagging the decision "unwise"

Baba Jamal countered by insisting that he is driven by a noble desire to serve the people, not personal gain

Many Ghanaians have wondered why Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed decided to leave his portfolio as Ghana's Ambassador to Nigeria to return home to contest as the MP for Ayawaso East in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election.

Considering the perks that come with serving as an ambassador or high commissioner abroad, some even called for an investigation into Baba Jamal's seemingly 'unwise' decision.

However, speaking to voters within the Ayawaso East Constituency recently, Baba Jamal explained that the decision to ditch his high-earning job as ambassador for MP is motivated by a noble desire to serve the people.

He said, although ambassadors earn three times more than Members of Parliament, he believes serving as an MP will be fulfilling, as that is where his services are needed the most.

"Many have been asking why I'm seeking to be the MP for Ayawaso East instead of remaining as Ghana's Ambassador to Nigeria, but I want people to understand that I'm not motivated by material things. I'm motivated by human service," he said.

"As an ambassador, I earned three times more than MPs earn, but I want to serve my people in Ayawaso East," he added.

NDC cleared Baba Jamal to contest

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has maintained Baba Jamal as its parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso East by-election, despite allegations of vote buying that emerged during the party’s parliamentary primary held on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The decision was announced by NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey following a meeting of the party’s Functional Executive Committee, which convened after receiving a report from a three-member investigative committee.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Fifi Kwetey said that an annulment of the election was seriously considered.

"The committee's report was to the effect that, ideally, we should have an annulment of the primaries."

But he said the party's constitution does not have a provision for an annulment of an election.

He also explained that there were time constraints regarding the main by-election.

"So, given these difficulties, and also there are legal challenges that could be mounted by whoever won, and the party clearly would not be able to go through any of that process without presenting a candidate very quickly."

On the back of these, "we have no option but to present Baba Jamal, who actually won, according to the Electoral Commission declaration."

Jamal is expected to file his nomination with the Electoral Commission on February 11 to contest the by-election slated for March 3, 2026.

The Ayawaso East primary and vote-buying incident

Baba Jamal won the NDC parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency, polling 431 votes.

Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late MP for the area, Mahama Naser Toure, came second with 399 votes, while the constituency chairman, Mohammed Ramneand, had 88 votes.

Dr Yakubu Azimdow and Najib Sani polled 45 and 1 votes, respectively.

During the NDC parliamentary primary, delegates received items, including 32-inch television sets, viewed as inducements from candidates.

The TVs were allegedly given to delegates by Jamal, but he denied that it was meant to sway voters in the election, which had four other candidates, some of whom are also accused of the same kind of vote buying.

Following this, President John Dramani Mahama ordered the immediate recall of Baba Jamal as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria over his alleged bribery and inducement during the Ayawaso East Constituency primary.

The president asked Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, to begin the necessary procedures to implement the directive.

OSP investigates vote-buying in NPP and NDC

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the OSP had launched probes into alleged vote buying during the NPP's flagbearer race and the NDC's parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East.

One NDC candidate, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, allegedly incited an attack on an OSP officer during an investigation.

