Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has penned a heartfelt tribute to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Akufo-Addo praised Bawumia’s loyalty and leadership after his presidential primary win

The two have worked side by side for 18 years, contesting four elections together

Former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has penned an emotional tribute to his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This comes after Dr Bawumia and his wife, Samira, paid a courtesy call on the former President on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, after winning the presidential primary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2028 election.

In a Facebook post following the visit, Akufo-Addo described Dr Bawumia as a loyal person, adding that they stood side by side for 18 years and contested four presidential elections within that period.

According to the former President, Dr Bawumia has the right mind and character to lead the NPP and Ghana to the promised land.

"Newly-minted flagbearer of our great party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his spouse, Hajia Samira Bawumia, paid a courtesy call on me yesterday, 3rd February 2026," he wrote.

"Eighteen years ago, I chose Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as my running mate. We stood side by side through four elections. I know his mind, his character, his love for Ghana, and his appetite for hard work," he further wrote.

"He is loyal to party and country. With the full support of our rank and file and the continued generosity of our supporters, I know that he will lead us back to victory," he added.

Akufo-Addo's long-standing relationship with Bawumia

Akufo-Addo worked with Dr Bawumia for close to two decades after he handpicked him from the Bank of Ghana, where he was serving as Deputy Governor, to be his running mate for the 2008 presidential election.

The duo first ran for office in the 2008 elections but lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s John Evan Atta Mills of blessed memory, who had John Mahama as his running mate.

In 2012, they tried their luck again at the presidency but were unsuccessful for the second time, losing to John Mahama, who had taken over the reins of governance following the unfortunate demise of President Atta Mills.

Not giving up on their two previous defeats, Akufo-Addo and his loyal running mate, Dr Bawumia, attempted the presidential election for the third time in 2016, this time winning by the biggest margin at the time against the incumbent president, John Mahama.

Their mandate was renewed for another four years by the Ghanaian electorate, defeating John Mahama for the second time in 2020.

After the expiration of Akufo-Addo's constitutionally mandated tenure of office, Dr Bawumia contested the NPP presidential primary in 2023 to become the party's candidate for the 2024 election.

However, Dr Bawumia lost the elections to the NDC’s John Mahama by over 1.7 million votes, the biggest margin in Ghana's electoral history.

Bawumia wins NPP flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the winner of the NPP presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

He secured 56.48 per cent of the total votes cast to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bryan Acheampong followed Bawumia with 23.8 per cent and 18.5 per cent of votes, respectively.

