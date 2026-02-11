The Minority in Ghana's Parliament has called for the immediate release of NPP activist Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Ofosu Nkansah, the former NEIP CEO, was reportedly arrested by NIB operatives over allegations of scholarship sales

The opposition described the arrest as an abuse of power, while Nkansah claims he was never picked up and was home eating fufu

The Minority in Ghana's Parliament has demanded the immediate release of New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the Minority Caucus condemned Ofosu Nkansah's detention by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

The statement, signed by the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh, also described the detention of their party activist as an "abuse of power", adding that it is "totally unacceptable in the pursuit of justice."

"As far as we know, Mr Ofosu is at an unknown location, and given the manner in which he was reportedly treated, we cannot imagine the ordeal he is undergoing without access to his legal counsel," portions of the Minority's statement read.

Read the Minority's full statement below:

How the NIB arrested Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, some operatives of the NIB searched the residence of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, who is also the immediate past chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

This was part of investigations into allegations regarding the sale of government-funded overseas scholarships.

Ofosu Nkansah's lawyers confirmed the search at their client's home in an interview with Citi News.

The lead counsel, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, said the officers who conducted the search were unable to produce a warrant when questioned.

Why was Kofi Ofosu Nkansah arrested?

Ofosu Nkansah had alleged that he knows people, including members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who have purchased some of these scholarships for sums as high as GH¢100,000 or more.

He, however, does not know whether the scholarships are being sold through the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), or any other state entity responsible for awarding them.

"I don't know the exact amount the scholarships are sold for, but some cost up to GH¢100,000. Some NPP members are even buying it to travel abroad; I'm telling you."

Following this, the NIB invited him to assist with investigations after President John Dramani Mahama directed the intelligence agency to probe the allegations.

Earlier, there were reports on social media that Kofi Ofosu Nkansah had been picked up by the NIB.

However, in a Facebook post, the former NEIP CEO denied the reports, insisting that he was at home relaxing and enjoying a bowl of fufu.

"Please ignore this fake news. No one has picked me up. I'm currently eating fufu. Dzifa Gunu wo kwasea wae," he wrote.

