Ghanaian traders have warned of a looming tomato shortage and rising prices following recent terrorist attacks that claimed some lives in Burkina Faso

Traders said cross-border supply chains are increasingly risky and called on the government to provide better security and invest in irrigation infrastructure

Without urgent action from the authorities, the traders warned that Ghana may face serious market shortages, while local farmers remain under-supported

Ghanaian traders have warned of a potential shortage and a possible sharp increase in tomato prices across the country.

The warning comes in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, which claimed the lives of eight Ghanaian tomato importers and left several others injured.

Tomato prices are set to rise in Ghana following the terrorist attack that affected Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: Facebook

As a result of this disturbing incident, traders predicted there would be disruptions in cross-border tomato supply chains.

Speaking to Citi News, in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, a tomato seller with over 30 years of experience, Esther Owusu Ansah, said that traders may soon stop travelling to Burkina Faso if adequate security is not guaranteed.

"If the government and security agencies do not provide us with adequate protection, we will no longer travel to Burkina Faso. Our drivers have families, and they cannot risk their lives just to transport tomatoes," she said.

She further stated that while escorts are often arranged up to Paga, the journey beyond for traders remains uncertain.

Ghanaian traders want investments in tomato farming

According to Ansah, there would be a serious shortage of tomatoes in the market unless the government urgently invests in irrigation infrastructure across the country to boost local production.

She contended that such an investment would reduce Ghana’s dependence on imports from Burkina Faso, as that trade route has become increasingly dangerous for Ghanaian tomato importers.

The tomato seller also explained that the investment would strengthen Ghana’s local agriculture while protecting livelihoods.

Adwoa Pinnaman, another trader, also emphasised the need for Ghana to invest in irrigation systems and dams to support tomato farming locally.

"We thought we were not targets of the terrorists. We want the government to construct dams that will prevent us from having to go to Burkina Faso," she said.

The Queen Mother of the CMB Underbridge branch of the Ghana National Tomato Traders Association, Otumfuo Charity, added that traders from Togo may attempt to exploit the situation by smuggling tomatoes into Ghanaian markets.

The Interior Ministry, led by Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, confirms an attack on some Ghanaian tomato traders in Burkina Faso. Photo credit: Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Government confirms attack on Ghanaian tomato traders

Meanwhile, the government has confirmed a terrorist attack on a truck transporting Ghanaian tomato traders in northern Burkina Faso.

A press release issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026, said that the information they had received was disturbing.

The statement, which was signed by the Minister for the Interior and National Security, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, indicated that the incident occurred in Titao on February 14, 2026.

"The government of Ghana has received disturbing information from Burkina Faso of a truck carrying tomato traders from Ghana, which was caught in a terrorist attack in Titao."

It added that the vehicle carrying the Ghanaian tomato traders came under attack, and the safety of those on board had become a cause of concern.

The ministry indicated that the embassy in Burkina Faso had started engaging local authorities to receive further information and confirm the identities of any Ghanaians affected.

“The Ghana Embassy in Burkina Faso is liaising with officials of Burkina Faso to visit the attack site for details and identification of Ghanaians caught in the attack,” the statement said.

The Interior Minister pledged to keep the public updated when more information becomes available.

Woman loses husband in Burkina Faso attack

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of one of the Ghanaian tomato traders who died in the attack in Burkina Faso had broken her silence.

She wept uncontrollably over the loss of her husband and touched on the last conversation they had, with netizens consoling the families of those who were killed.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh