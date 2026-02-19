Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of misconduct in public office

The arrest is said to be linked to documents from his time as a trade envoy that were allegedly shared with the late Jeffrey Epstein

Police are conducting searches at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk, while Mountbatten-Windsor has previously denied any wrongdoing

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has reportedly been apprehended in the United Kingdom.

He was arrested on the morning of Thursday, 19 February 2026, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

According to UK authorities, Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in relation to documents from his time as a trade envoy, which are alleged to have been passed to the disgraced sexual offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

A report by the BBC indicates that Mountbatten-Windsor, who is King Charles’ brother, is in custody and that officers are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“It comes after Thames Valley Police said they were assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material by the former prince with the late Jeffrey Epstein,” the BBC reported.

The case against Mountbatten-Windsor also includes allegations that a woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with him.

The late Queen’s son, who turns 66 on 19 February, has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

What are the Jeffrey Epstein files about?

The Jeffrey Epstein files are a large, partially released collection of more than 300 gigabytes of evidence, court documents, flight logs and emails detailing the child sexual activities of American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

They include what is known as the “Little Black Book” of contacts, as well as court filings that identify numerous high-profile politicians, celebrities and business leaders connected to his social circle.

The documents contain, among other things, testimonies, flight logs for his private planes and his contact book.

The files were reportedly compiled as evidence in criminal cases against Epstein and some of his high-profile associates.

The document contains photos, and videos released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in late 2025.

The files cover decades of investigations into Epstein’s criminal enterprise and his death in federal custody in 2019.

