Duke of Edinburgh Arrives in Ghana, Shows Humble Side As He Plays With Little Kids, Video
- The Duke of Edinburgh is trending for all the right reasons in the wake of his visit to Ghana for a two-day tour
- The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth showed his humble side as he played and interacted with some young school kids
- He will be in Ghana for two days, during which he is expected to meet with the President and also attend other events
His Royal Highness Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, has begun his two-day tour of Ghana.
In this vein, he travelled to Aburi for an event where he met with chiefs and some residents of the town.
An adorable video making waves and sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of tinanewsgh showed the touching moment the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education.
The British royal was seen in a playful mood with the schoolchildren as they worked on a jigsaw puzzle.
The young kids, who were delighted to meet him in person, were all smiles as Prince Edward joined them in assembling the small interlocking pieces to form a complete picture.
Others present included the Deputy Minister of Education, Clement Apaak, and Lawrencia Dziwornu, Member of Parliament for Akuapem South.
Itinerary of Prince Edward in Ghana
During his two-day visit, the Duke of Edinburgh will attend a UK–Ghana theatre and creative arts event featuring a performance of The Black Star, Teacher of Africa.
He will also meet participants of the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship Programme as well as members of the Ghanaian Paralympic and sports associations.
Prince Edward will also have a meeting with the President of Ghana, John Mahama, and attend a durbar with the National House of Chiefs.
He will also visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.
Royals visit Ghana
In June this year, King Mswati III, the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini, was in Ghana, where he met Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.
The King arrived in Kumasi aboard the renowned business mogul Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata private jet with his entourage on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
He was welcomed at the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport by a delegation from Manhyia.
King Mswati was later given a tour of the historic Palace Museum by a guide and elders of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, where they learned about the beautiful culture and rich history of the Ashanti Kingdom.
At the time of writing this report, the video of Prince Edward in a playful mood with the young students has generated a lot of reactions.
Watch the video below:
King Mswati's wife in awe over libation
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Mswati III’s wife got people talking after a video of her reaction while watching Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s delegation pour libation during their arrival went viral.
Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati LaMagongo was in awe as she watched the traditional leaders carry out the cultural practice.
The video of King Mswati III’s wife’s reaction to the libation-pouring ritual at the airport gained massive traction on social media.
